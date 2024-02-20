Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two Spanish frigates, ESPS Reina Sofia and ESPS Santa Maria, are set to sail into HMNB Portsmouth tomorrow (February 21). According to King's Harbour Master shipping movements, the vessels will sail past The Round Tower in the morning. ESPS Reina Sofia is due to sail towards Fountain Lake Jetty at 8am, with ESPS Santa Maria scheduled to be off the coast of Portsmouth by 9.30am.

ESPS Santa Maria is due to visit Portsmouth on February 21. Picture: Wikipedia/Bene Riobó

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ESPS Reina Sofia. Picture: Wikipedia/Bene Riobó.

ESPS Patino sailing into Portsmouth today. Picture: Jonathan Davies

The Spanish replenishment oiler ESPS Patino was seen in the Solent this morning, with ESPS Álvaro de Bazán also due to be in the North Corner Jetty (East) this evening at roughly 9.20pm. Last week, the Italian aircraft carrier Giuseppe Garibaldi and warship IS San Giorgio caused a stir when they were greeted in the Naval Base, with residents looking to catch a glimpse of them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ships are sailing towards to the North Sea to take part in Exercise Steadfast Defender - Nato's largest mission since The Cold War. More than 40 vessels are due to take part in the maritime portion of the deployment, with all 31 of the Nato allied nations taking part. ESPS Santa Maria is the lead ship of six Santa Maria-class guided missile frigates. She was constructed in 1982, launched two years later and is armed with a Mk 13 missile launcher.