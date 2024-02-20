Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The stealth fighter jets from the joint RAF and Royal Navy 617 “Dambusters” Squadron, based at RAF Marham, in Norfolk, landed on the 65,000-tonne warship while sailing in the North Sea. The carrier previously carried out exercises with F-35B jets during a visit to the eastern US last autumn. The warship sailed from Portsmouth last week at short notice after its sister ship HMS Queen Elizabeth had to cancel its departure after last-minute checks found an issue with its starboard propeller coupling.

HMS Prince of Wales will head a UK Carrier Strike Group for the exercise which, along with the jets, will include 11 helicopters as well as Royal Navy escort ships and support vessels from the Royal Fleet Auxiliary including frigate HMS Portland and tanker RFA Tidesurge. A Royal Navy spokesman said: “It will lead an international taskforce taking part in Steadfast Defender – an exercise across multiple regions and domains from land and sea to air and space.

F35-B Lightning jets landing on HMS Prince of Wales, as the warship heads to a huge Nato mission. Picture: AS1 Amber Mayall RAF

“Spanning several months and thousands of kilometres, it will see tens of thousands of personnel work together to showcase Nato’s ability to deter enemies and defend allied territory.” Captain Colin McGannity, Carrier Air Wing and Strike Warfare Commander, said: “It is always an exciting moment when F-35B Lightning join the Carrier Strike Group at sea.

“It’s winter in the north Atlantic and we will face harsh weather and freezing conditions, but we are well prepared and looking forward to demonstrating our readiness to fight, whenever and wherever we get the call.” Exercise Steadfast Defender will see the ship embark more jets than they ever have before. Commander Martin Russell, Commander Air (also known as “Wings”) of HMS Prince of Wales has been preparing for the arrival of the aircraft.

“I’m really excited to see the F-35B jets of 617 Squadon embark in HMS Prince of Wales, the first time we have seen this squadron onboard, and the most F-35B jets we have operated at one time,” he said. “My team are keen to practise what they learnt about jets during our time on Westlant 23 last year. It’s the jets that really make us an aircraft carrier and bring the flight deck to life.” HMS Prince of Wales and her escort ships will be operating in the North Atlantic, where temperatures will drop below -10C and winds will reach upwards of 40kts.

Pilots operating with F35-B Lightning jets on HMS Prince of Wales. Picture: AS1 Amber Mayall RAF

Pilots have been carrying out exercises ahead of the Nato mission Exercise Steadfast Defender. Picture: AS1 Amber Mayall RAF

Engineers, support staff and aviators from 617 Squadron arrived onboard HMS Prince of Wales via RAF Chinook - which included the Executive Officer of 617 Squadron, Lieutenant Commander Joe Mason. He watched the Commander of Lightning Force, Group Captain John Butcher of the RAF, land onboard in one of the waves of F-35 jets. Capt Butcher spoke of his pride on once again landing on an aircraft carrier. "It is with immense pride that I have watched the F-35Bs of 617 Sqn “The Dambusters” embark onto HMS Prince of Wales," he said.

"It has been a monumental effort by the ship’s company, ably supported by some from HMS Queen Elizabeth to prepare the ship for this exercise at extremely short notice, and the embarkation of the Lightning Air Wing would also not be possible without the tremendous efforts of the engineers and wider support staff back at RAF Marham, and I am hugely appreciative of all of their work. I am looking forward to watching the different teams aboard HMS Prince of Wales integrate further with the embarked Air Wing over the coming days as we work together to further hone the UK’s Carrier Strike capabilities.