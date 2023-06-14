News you can trust since 1877
Falkland Islands Liberation Day Parade takes place in Old Portsmouth - in pictures

Those who lost their lives in the Falklands War have been remembered at a special service in Old Portsmouth to commemorate Liberation Day.
By Kelly Brown
Published 14th Jun 2023, 15:16 BST
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 15:18 BST

The Falkland Islands Liberation Day Parade took place today (Wednesday, June 14) in front of The Falklands Memorial next to The Square Tower to commemorate the liberation of the Falkland Islands from an Argentinian occupation on 14 June 1982.

Veterans, representatives of the Royal Navy, the Royal Naval Association and family members were among those at the service where prayers were said and wreaths laid to remember those who lost their lives. Fort Nelson, which is hosting the Standing With Giants art installation, also marked the day.

The occupation lasted 74 days and 649 Argentine military personnel, 255 British military personnel, and three Falkland Islanders were killed during the hostilities. Seven ships were also lost and nine aircraft shot down - including HMS Sheffield which became the first British warship lost in action since the second world war.

FOR MORE READ: Sinking of HMS Sheffield during the Falklands War is remembered in Portsmouth

Pictured: 2 minute silence as Standard-bearers put flags down Picture: Habibur Rahman

1. Falkland Islands Liberation Day Parade

Pictured: 2 minute silence as Standard-bearers put flags down Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: Habibur Rahman


Pictured: Standard-bearers at the event with the veterans behind them Picture: Habibur Rahman

2. Falkland Islands Liberation Day Parade

Pictured: Standard-bearers at the event with the veterans behind them Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: Habibur Rahman


Pictured: Standard-bearers at the event Picture: Habibur Rahman

3. Falkland Islands Liberation Day Parade

Pictured: Standard-bearers at the event Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: Habibur Rahman


Pictured: Veterans at the event. Picture: Habibur Rahman

4. Falkland Islands Liberation Day Parade

Pictured: Veterans at the event. Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: Habibur Rahman


