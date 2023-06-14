Those who lost their lives in the Falklands War have been remembered at a special service in Old Portsmouth to commemorate Liberation Day.

The Falkland Islands Liberation Day Parade took place today (Wednesday, June 14) in front of The Falklands Memorial next to The Square Tower to commemorate the liberation of the Falkland Islands from an Argentinian occupation on 14 June 1982.

Veterans, representatives of the Royal Navy, the Royal Naval Association and family members were among those at the service where prayers were said and wreaths laid to remember those who lost their lives. Fort Nelson, which is hosting the Standing With Giants art installation, also marked the day.

The occupation lasted 74 days and 649 Argentine military personnel, 255 British military personnel, and three Falkland Islanders were killed during the hostilities. Seven ships were also lost and nine aircraft shot down - including HMS Sheffield which became the first British warship lost in action since the second world war.

