Falklands 40: Headlines from The News on April 15, 1982

Haslar team in task force

Eighty doctors and nurses laughed and joked among themselves today as they left the Royal Navy Hospital, Haslar, Gosport, to join the Falklands task force.

The group, mostly volunteers, are to join the cruise liner, SS Uganda, which will be converted into a hospital ship in the Dockyard in Gibraltar.

The Royal Hospital. Haslar Picture:Steve Reid(100553-62)

They were driven in two Navy coaches to RAF Lyneham, near Chippenham in Wiltshire, from where they were due to fly to Gibraltar.

Friends, relatives, and colleagues waved an anxious farewell as the two coaches - from HMS Daedalus, Lee-on-the-Solent - left the hospital at 9am.

A Navy spokesman said the doctors and nursing staff would be joined at RAF Lyneham by colleagues from the Royal Naval Hospital, Stonehouse, Plymouth.

Haslar staff have been working long hours to prepare the operation. The last lot of medical supplies left the hospital for RAF Lyneham last night.

The News, April 15, 1982

The medical team, led by Surg. Capt. Andrew Rintoul RN, comprises 50 men and 30 women, and includes laboratory technicians, X-ray and operating theatre staff.

Some of the nurses proudly displayed a stuffed toy penguin, which the team has adopted as a mascot, as the two coaches prepared to move off.

The 17,000-ton liner, built 30 years ago, will be equipped with 1,000 beds. Several rooms will be turned into clinics and makeshift sleeping accommodation.

A Haslar spokesman said the 14-ward hospital had about 700 uniformed staff, and would continue to provide full accident and emergency cover for civilians.

Blockade broken: claim

Reports that two Argentinian boats have penetrated the British blockade of the Falkland Islands were being studied by Ministry of Defence chiefs today.

Argentina has claimed that two motor torpedo boats entered the restricted 200-mile zone earlier this week and docked at Port Stanley.

A Ministry of Defence spokesman in London said today: “We have no knowledge that the zone has been penetrated.”

The no-go area is being patrolled by a number of British submarines armed with Tigerfish hunting torpedoes.

Meanwhile, HMS Intrepid was beginning preparations today to join the British task-force.

The 12,000-ton assault ship must undergo sea trials before making the 8,000-mile journey, and these begin tonight.

Crisis provides ammo on ‘yard

Portsmouth’s major contribution in preparing the Royal Navy for the Falkland Islands crisis will be emphasized when a joint Portsmouth-Gosport civic deputation goes to Whitehall on Tuesday.

The deputation will continue the battle to save Portsmouth Dockyard and the area’s naval establishments from the axe.

So far, Mr Peter Blaker, Minister of State for Defence, has turned a deaf ear to all arguments put forward since the process of reducing the Navy started last summer.

But Mr John Marshall, Leader of Portsmouth City Council, believes the Falklands crisis has dramatically changed the situation - to Portsmouth’s advantage.

