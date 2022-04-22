Falklands 40: Headlines from The News on April 22, 1982

European Parliament votes to condemn the Argentinian invasion

The European Parliament today voted overwhelmingly to condemn the Argentinian invasion and back Britain over the Falklands crisis.

A resolution calling for the withdrawal of the invasion force, the continuation of trade and arms sanctions against Argentina, and a diplomatic solution to the dispute, was accepted by 203 votes to 28, with ten abstentions.

HMS Fearless leaaving Portsmouth Harbour for the Falklands War in April 1982. The News PP4724

Attempts by Socialists in the Parliament to push through a motion urging the simultaneous withdrawal of Argentine troops and the halting of U.K. naval operations to enable a peaceful solution to be reached was heavily defeated.

Instead, Euro-M.P.s voted in favour of a paragraph in the final text stating that Argentine compliance with the UN Security Council declaration calling for withdrawal of its armed forces ‘would lead to the halting of the United Kingdom naval operation and so to the negotiation of a peaceful agreement.’

The difference was considered crucial by British Conservatives, who refused to back any suggestion that Britain should be called upon to stop the task-force as a condition of troop withdrawal from the Falklands.

British Labour members were badly split on the issue.

-

Many voted against the final resolution, although they agreed with the unreserved condemnation of the invasion and the expressions of the importance of community solidarity with Britain which it contained.

Views of the parliament on the Falklands crisis will now be passed to governments of the member states and the Secretary - General of the United Nations.

‘Spy’ claim journalists await fate

Three British journalists accused of spying in Argentina may know their fate within the next few days.

A judge who has been questioning them is believed to have finished his cross-examination, and the men await a decision on what action - if any - they face.

Sunday Times foreign correspondent Simon Winchester, Observer foreign correspondent Ian Mather, and his photographer colleague Anthony Prime were detained last week.

They have been questioned over allegations that they spied on an air and naval base.

President Galtieri flies to the Falkland Islands

Argentine President Leopoldo Galtieri was flying to the Falkland Islands today to discuss their defence from a possible British attack.

The President is the only member of Argentina’s three-man military junta not to visit the islands since the Argentinian takeover on April 2. He said he wanted to see military chiefs on the islands to give them “the final orders.”

Argentine Air Force Commander and junta member Brig. Lami Dozo said last night that Argentina was prepared to reject any armed aggression, and that included South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands.

Duchess of Kent greeted by flag-waving crowd in Fareham

A flag-waving crowd turned out to greet the Duchess of Kent when she flew into Fareham today, on the first Royal visit to the town centre for 30 years.

Two little boys - Darren Shakespeare and Michael White, both aged three - stole the show when they ran up to the Duchess, Katharine Worsley, and presented her with a bouquet before quickly running away again after she had been met by the Lord Lieutenant the Earl of Malmesbury.