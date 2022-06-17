Galtieri bans prison ships

Argentina is unwilling to receive directly at its own ports prisoners captured in the Falklands by British troops, the Foreign Office said today.

The message was conveyed to Britain by the Brazilian Government, which is representing Argentine interests during the break in diplomatic relations.

General Galtieri

The Foreign Office said the message caused some concern and would inevitably mean a delay in repatriation. It said Britain was in touch with other governments over repatriation.

In Whitehall, there still seem to be hopes that Britain would be offered assistance from friendly governments.

So far, it is not clear if Argentina would be ready to receive its prisoners through Uruguay. It is expected that such an arrangement would present few problems as Argentine prisoners have been repatriated from Montevideo on previous occasions during the conflict.

No explanation was offered in Whitehall for the Argentine action.

However, it seemed clear to observers that the Argentine authorities could face severe political embarrassment if its troops were landed at Argentine ports from British ships.

The junta already appears to be in severe trouble over the collapse of its Falklands adventure.

The Foreign Office said Britain had not yet received from the Argentine authorities an authoritative confirmation that hostilities between the two countries in the South Atlantic in their view are at an end.

Mrs Thatcher has indicated that Britain is prepared to retain some prisoners in an effort to encourage the Argentinians to declare hostilities over.

On previous occasions, Britain repatriated Argentine prisoners shortly after they were taken.

Navy demands bigger and better service

The Royal Navy is to press for restoration of at least some of Defence Secretary John Nott's warship cuts and an easing of the rundown of Portsmouth Dockyard to cope with refit work (writes Reg Betts, The News Defence Correspondent).

In the wake of the Falklands conflict, the navy is expected to demand cancellation of the sale of HMS Invincible to Australia. She should be kept as part of a four-carrier force.

Modernisation of weapons systems will be demanded, and the retention of a force of 50 operational destroyers and frigates, instead of the 42 planned in last year's Defence Review.

Gosport tribute to Para son

The Gosport parents of an 18-year-old paratrooper who died in the Falklands just 48 hours before peace was declared, today paid tribute to their son.

Neil Grose, of St Thomas Road, who was in 3rd Parachute Regiment, celebrated his 18th birthday last Friday - and on Saturday he died in battle.

‘Neil was very proud indeed to be a Para. He would not have wanted to die any other way,’ said Mr David Grose.

Mr Grose and his wife Ann heard the news of their son’s death soon after the ceasefire.

Sweet thoughts of love from home

When 19-year-old Kirsteen learnt her husband Gary's ship, HMS Glamorgan, had been diverted to the Falklands, with 20-year-old radio operator on board, she decided moping was the last thing she'd do.

Kirsteen rushed out and bought two budgerigars, Snowey and Bluey for company. And when Gary wrote to tell her he and his pals were running out of crisps and sweets, she rushed out again - to buy a large assortment to keep our boys chewing through their troubles.