Talks go on - and fighting, warning against optimism

Whitehall sources were today warning against undue optimism over the continued diplomatic activity at the United Nations aimed at resolving the Falkland Islands crisis without further bloodshed.

Both the British Ambassador there (Sir Anthony Parsons), and the United Nations Secretary-General (Javier Perez de Cuellar), have publicly reported progress in the negotiations. But there is plainly a long haul ahead.

Family and friends wave as HMS Bristol leaves to join the task force in the Falklands, South Atlantic. Picture ref: 821093-3

Mr. Perez de Cuellar is performing his own ‘shuttle’ diplomacy between the two parties.

Neither side has yet seen the other’s proposals.

What the Secretary General will do is to combine the two as best he can in the hope of producing a package acceptable to both parties.

Britain has still not budged from her requirement that Argentina must withdraw her invading forces from the Falklands without prejudging any future arrangements for the Islands.

The News on May 10, 1982

Meanwhile, Britain was today maintaining pressure, both economic and military, on Argentina.

The Prime Minister had another meeting with the War Cabinet to discuss these aspects of the crisis.

Later today, she was having informal talks at Downing Street with Dr Henry Kissinger.

Meanwhile, Britain’s task force attacked an Argentine trawler suspected of being a spy ship yesterday, killing one of the crew and injuring 13 others.

An Argentine helicopter was also shot down, and British warships bombarded military positions around the Falklands capital of Port Stanley.

The Ministry of Defence said that, according to reports, one of the 25 people on board the Narwhal had been killed, one seriously hurt, and 12 suffered minor injuries.

Bristol heads out to Falklands

The 7,100-ton guided-missile destroyer HMS Bristol slipped out of Portsmouth Naval Base today to join the Falklands task force.

Although the Ministry of Defence said it did not discuss operational movements, it is widely understood that Bristol is heading for the South Atlantic.

Several hundred relatives and friends lined the waterfront, waving goodbye as Bristol, the decks lined by her crew, left harbour… and there were tears as the ship sailed out of sight.

The new Type 42 destroyer, HMS Southampton, also left Portsmouth today, but she is on sea trials which are being accelerated in case she is needed for Falklands duties.

Subs ‘delaying’ invasion

The Navy’s failure to find Argentina’s two modern submarines patrolling the waters around the Falkland Islands is delaying Britain’s invasion plans, according to Newsweek magazine.

“They’re getting a little panicky about locating those subs,” Newsweek quoted an American source as saying.

“Until they find them, they can’t bring on the Canberra or the QE2.”

The submarines are the Salta and the San Luis, both of which have crews of 32 and are armed with eight torpedo tubes.

Newsweek also quoted U.S. intelligence sources as saying that more than a dozen Soviet and Polish trawlers, some equipped with advanced electronic spying equipment, were near the Falklands.

