Falklands War: 11 photos of veterans sharing their stories with families at Fort Nelson in Portsmouth

Veterans of the Falklands War have been sharing their memories in an emotional event at Fort Nelson.
By David George
Published 30th May 2023, 17:43 BST
Updated 30th May 2023, 17:43 BST

The Royal Armouries played host to a ‘meet the veterans’ event at the weekend, which saw armed forces personnel from the conflict meet up with visitors – including dignitaries from the Falklands themselves.

SEE ALSO: Chinese barge detained as historic Royal Navy warship wreckages looted

The conflict began on April 2, 1982, when Argentina launched amphibious landings, known as Operation Rosario, on the Falkland Islands.

However tensions had been building before that date, particularly with an incident on March 19 of that year, when the Argentine flag was raised at South Georgia Island. The conflict lasted for 10 weeks – a ceasefire was declared on June 14, 1982.

A total of 904 military personnel died during the conflict.

Of these 255 were British soldiers and 649 Argentinian soldiers were killed.

Veterans Brian Williams (Sheffield Association Chaplain) and Alan Day with Falkland Islander Bonnie Curtis who visited the event at the Royal Armouries.

1. Veterans at Fort Nelson

Veterans Brian Williams (Sheffield Association Chaplain) and Alan Day with Falkland Islander Bonnie Curtis who visited the event at the Royal Armouries. Photo: Mike Cooter

Veterans Barrie Jones and Graham Jarvis with their 'Scarves For Veterans', a project started by Rachel Simons which has become enormously popular.

2. Veterans at Fort Nelson

Veterans Barrie Jones and Graham Jarvis with their 'Scarves For Veterans', a project started by Rachel Simons which has become enormously popular. Photo: Mike Cooter

Veteran John explains his medals to visitors to the installation. at the Royal Armouries. Picture: Mike Cooter (280523)

3. Veterans at Fort Nelson

Veteran John explains his medals to visitors to the installation. at the Royal Armouries. Picture: Mike Cooter (280523) Photo: Mike Cooter

Figures in remembrance of the three female civilians who lost their lives during the Falklands Conflict. Picture: Mike Cooter (280523)

4. Veterans at Fort Nelson

Figures in remembrance of the three female civilians who lost their lives during the Falklands Conflict. Picture: Mike Cooter (280523) Photo: Mike Cooter

