Falklands War: 11 photos of veterans sharing their stories with families at Fort Nelson in Portsmouth
The Royal Armouries played host to a ‘meet the veterans’ event at the weekend, which saw armed forces personnel from the conflict meet up with visitors – including dignitaries from the Falklands themselves.
The conflict began on April 2, 1982, when Argentina launched amphibious landings, known as Operation Rosario, on the Falkland Islands.
However tensions had been building before that date, particularly with an incident on March 19 of that year, when the Argentine flag was raised at South Georgia Island. The conflict lasted for 10 weeks – a ceasefire was declared on June 14, 1982.
A total of 904 military personnel died during the conflict.
Of these 255 were British soldiers and 649 Argentinian soldiers were killed.