D-DAY veterans are being invited to join a special commemorative event to honour their wartime heroism.

Second World War veterans will be the guests of honour at the D-Day 75 event at Solent Airport at Daedalus on Saturday, June 8.

Chairman of the Daedalus steering group, Councillor Trevor Cartwright, is calling on family members to get in touch and bring veterans along to Solent Airport so residents can thank them for their part in the historic operation to free Europe from Nazi rule.

Aircraft will be at the centre of a weekend of activities with a fly past, a parachute display and a range of static aircraft including Spitfires.

Attractions include a fun fair, face painting, craft activities, a vintage car display and more. There will also be displays from a children’s motorcycle stunt team, historical re-enactments and marching bands.

Cllr Cartwright said: ‘The Normandy landings paved the way for allied victory and this is down to the brave and heroic actions of our veterans. Therefore, we would be honoured to have them in attendance at our special event.’

For details, call 01329 824440 or email leisure@fareham.gov.uk.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​