Conservative MP Tom Tugendhat, chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee, called out behaviour he described as “treason” when describing the reaction of some people to the invasion of Ukraine.

The MP for Tonbridge and Malling said “this is not a time to live in fear” and it is not a time to “bow down” or “scrape or grovel, like I see some people doing today, praising Putin’s intellect, worshipping (China’s leader) Xi’s ability to influence others through force, or others saying that we should compromise, we should accept the instructions of evil dictators and say ‘no, free people like Ukraine, they’re expendable, they can suffer because they don’t matter’.

“That’s cowardice. Worse than that it’s betrayal, it’s betrayal not just of the people who are fighting for their freedom, it is a betrayal of the British people whose security depends fundamentally on freedoms around the world. We should call it what it is, it’s treason, and it’s wrong.”

Conservative former defence secretary Liam Fox said: “Putin will continue to challenge the international order and advance his imperial agenda until he is decisively confronted.”

Asked by Labour MP Geraint Davies if the UK is doing enough to provide assets to the Ukraine to defend itself, Mr Fox said: “No we have not been doing enough. Since we saw the occupation of Crimea in 2014, many of us, including some in the House today, have been arguing that the west should be giving Ukraine the proper capabilities to defend itself.

“It’s clear today that we did not do so.”