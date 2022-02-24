Ukraine war: Live updates as fighting continues between Ukrainian army and Russia after invasion, battles reported in Chernobyl and near Kiev, British Government set to introduce a package of sanctions to 'hobble' Russia according to PM
BRITS are being urged to leave Ukraine ‘immediately’ as Russia launches an invasion of the country.
Explosions have been reported across the country through the early hours of this morning.
Chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee Tom Tugendhat condemned Russia’s ‘vile act of war’ against Ukraine.
EU foreign affairs policy chief Josep Borrell said the events in Ukraine mark ‘among the darkest (hours) for Europe since the end of World War Two’.
Britain’s ambassador to Ukraine urged UK nationals to leave Ukraine immediately.
Read More
Melinda Simmons wrote on Twitter: ‘We advise GB nationals to leave Ukraine immediately if you judge that it is safe to do so from your location. Please call +380 44 490 3660 if you need assistance.’
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said: ‘Vladimir Putin’s attack on Ukraine is unprovoked and unjustifiable. His actions will have horrendous and tragic consequences that will echo throughout the world and throughout history.’
SEE ALSO: Ukraine crisis: UK to 'respond decisively' as Boris Johnson 'appalled' by Russian invasion
The UK Foreign Office has said people should not attempt to cross from Russia into Ukraine.
The official advice was updated on Thursday to say: ‘There are multiple reports of widespread military activity in Ukraine. You should not attempt to cross into Ukraine from Russia.’
For all the latest updates follow our live blog below.
Subscribe here for unlimited access to all our coverage, including Pompey, for just 26p a day.
Ukraine Live: Latest updates as Russia begins invasion
Last updated: Thursday, 24 February, 2022, 15:50
- Russia has begun a ‘full-scale’ invasion of Ukraine
- Explosions reported across the country
- Brits told to ‘leave immediately’
Map shows where Russian troops have entered Ukraine
Ukrainian forces under ‘relentless airstrikes’
MP hits out at ‘treason’
Conservative MP Tom Tugendhat, chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee, called out behaviour he described as “treason” when describing the reaction of some people to the invasion of Ukraine.
The MP for Tonbridge and Malling said “this is not a time to live in fear” and it is not a time to “bow down” or “scrape or grovel, like I see some people doing today, praising Putin’s intellect, worshipping (China’s leader) Xi’s ability to influence others through force, or others saying that we should compromise, we should accept the instructions of evil dictators and say ‘no, free people like Ukraine, they’re expendable, they can suffer because they don’t matter’.
“That’s cowardice. Worse than that it’s betrayal, it’s betrayal not just of the people who are fighting for their freedom, it is a betrayal of the British people whose security depends fundamentally on freedoms around the world. We should call it what it is, it’s treason, and it’s wrong.”
Conservative former defence secretary Liam Fox said: “Putin will continue to challenge the international order and advance his imperial agenda until he is decisively confronted.”
Asked by Labour MP Geraint Davies if the UK is doing enough to provide assets to the Ukraine to defend itself, Mr Fox said: “No we have not been doing enough. Since we saw the occupation of Crimea in 2014, many of us, including some in the House today, have been arguing that the west should be giving Ukraine the proper capabilities to defend itself.
“It’s clear today that we did not do so.”
Russian forces have entered Chernobyl exclusion zone
Parts of Kherson ‘no longer under government control’
FC Schalke drop Gazprom as main sponsor
Manchester United to cancel sponsorship deal with Russian company
Fighting has taken place in Chernobyl, according to reports
Dramatic footage from CNN just outside of Kyiv
UK is providing ‘defensive military capability' to Ukraine
Downing Street said the UK is providing ‘defensive military capability’ to Ukraine.
The Prime Minister said earlier in an address to the nation: ‘Our mission is clear. Diplomatically, politically, economically, and eventually militarily, this hideous and barbaric venture of Vladimir Putin must end in failure.’
Asked was what meant by ‘militarily’ in this context, the PM’s official spokesman said: ‘He’s making the point that … our expectation is that the Ukrainian people will fight, will engage with Russian forces … we are providing military, defensive military capability.’