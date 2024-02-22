Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Standing Nato Maritime Group One (SNMG1), made up of five warships, was visiting Southampton fort before heading to take part in further drills as part of Exercise Steadfast Defender. Before arriving in the city, he five ships – Spanish flagship ESPS Almirante Juan de Borbon, BNS Louis Marie (Belgium), FS Normandie (France), FGS Bonn (Germany) and ESPS Cantabria (Spain) – also carried out gunnery exercises while travelling from Scotland.

ESPS Almirante Juan de Borbon berthed at the Port of Southampton, the flagship of Standing Nato Maritime Group One. SNMG1, made up of five Alliance warships, while conducting the first major live exercise of Exercise Steadfast Defender 24 took part in gunnery exercises, as well as air defence simulations, alongside a Spanish Task Group while sailing from Scotland to Southampton. Picture date: Thursday February 22, 2024. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

ESPS Cantabria berthed at the Port of Southampton, part of the Standing Nato Maritime Group One. SNMG1, made up of five Alliance warships, while conducting the first major live exercise of Exercise Steadfast Defender 24 took part in gunnery exercises, as well as air defence simulations, alongside a Spanish Task Group while sailing from Scotland to Southampton. Picture date: Thursday February 22, 2024. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

The visit comes after armoured vehicles belonging to 7 Light Mechanised Brigade, also known as “The Desert Rats”, alongside Land Rovers, engineers’ tractors and support vehicles were loaded into a 23,000-tonne cargo vessel, Anvil Point, near Southampton to take part in the exercise which will be taking place off Norway. And Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales set sail from Portsmouth after being prepared at short notice when its sister ship suffered a propeller issue forcing it to cancel its deployment to Steadfast Defender.

The Royal Navy also sent its four smallest ships, the P2000 “plastic patrol craft” HMS Biter, Blazer, Exploit and Trumpeter, earlier this month to take part. A total of 90,000 troops from 31 countries will be taking part in the exercise, according to a Nato spokesman.