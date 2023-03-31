Major General Matthew Holmes CBE DSO, 54, was found in a bedroom at his home in Winchester on October 2, 2021, the inquest into his death heard.

The inquest heard that in the months before his death Maj Gen Holmes had lost his position as leader of the Royal Marines in a management restructuring, faced the collapse of his marriage, and had been left ‘angry’ at the UK’s withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Major General Matt Holmes CBE DSO was found in a bedroom at his home in Winchester on October 2 2021, the inquest heard. Picture: PA

During the inquest, Maj Gen Holmes’ widow Lea gave evidence. She said that Fleet Commander Vice Admiral Jerry Kyd had told Maj Gen Holmes to agree to the restructuring, in which he would lose his role, or resign.

‘He was told he had to sign or agree to resign,’ she said. She said that her husband found the experience ‘hugely humiliating’.

She told the inquest they had taken a family holiday in August 2021, which coincided with the British and American withdrawal from Afghanistan.

‘This holiday was worse than any other family holiday, and there was the Afghanistan withdrawal, he was very preoccupied with that. He was getting messages from really distressed people and trying to do something about that.

Pallbearers carry the coffin of Major General Matthew Holmes, the former head of the Royal Marines, out of Winchester Cathedral in Hampshire following his funeral service. Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

‘We decided to leave the holiday slightly early. On the last morning Matt said to me, ‘that’s it we’re done’.’

Once they came back home, she said Maj Gen Holmes became reluctant to discuss their separation. Then in September 14, 2021, weeks before he died, she found him sitting on their bed with a shotgun beside him.

‘I said, “what do you think you are doing?”,’ she told the hearing. ‘I was concerned that he was in this way and I was also concerned that our daughter was in the next room.

‘He said something along the lines of, “my life is not worth living without my family”.’ The inquest was told Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary officers visited the home on September 22 to remove the shotgun.

Royal Marines bow their heads as the coffin of Major General Matthew Holmes, the former head of the Royal Marines, is carried into Winchester Cathedral in Hampshire for his funeral. Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

Maj Gen Holmes’ sister, Sarah Adkins, said this prompted a conversation among the family about his mental health. ‘He said he did not think it was necessary that the gun was removed as he wasn’t a threat to anyone else,’ she said. ‘He deeply loved his children,’ she said. ‘He said the main thing that was on the front burner of his mind was the way in which his career had been brought to conclusion.’

She added that her brother was ‘awash with stress’ in the final months of his life. Maj Gen Holmes served in Northern Ireland, Kosovo, Iraq and Afghanistan.

He was Commandant General Royal Marines from 2019 until April 2021 and held a key role at Portsmouth navy command. Over 700 mourners attended his funeral at Winchester Cathedral including his children, William and Eleanor and defence secretary Ben Wallace.

Coroner Jason Pegg concluded that Maj Gen Holmes died of suicide. He added: ‘Matthew Holmes was suffering from substantial stress which contributed to his death.’