News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Martin Lewis leaves GMB viewers stumped with tricky maths question
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle involved in car chase with paparazzi
Comedian Andy Smart has died aged 63
Purplebricks sold for just £1, leaving 750 jobs at risk in UK
Stalker arrested near Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s home
Imola F1 Grand Prix cancelled due to major flooding in Italian region

Fort Nelson hosting 'Meet the Veterans' events where people can speak to those who fought in the Falklands War

Veterans who served in the Falklands War will be at Fort Nelson for two special events to talk to visitors about the conflict.

By Sophie Lewis
Published 17th May 2023, 15:06 BST- 2 min read
Updated 17th May 2023, 15:06 BST

Local veterans who served on ships in the 1982 conflict will be at the Victorian fort on Sunday, May 28 and Sunday, June 25 between 10.30am and 12.30pm for the special ‘Meet the Veterans’ events.

Life-size silhouetted figures, representing the 258 military and civilian lives lost during the Falklands conflict, are currently on show at Fort Nelson. The Standing with Giants art installation will be at the site until July 9 - and people can see it for free.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Standing with Giants was created to mark the 40th anniversary of the conflict last year and this is the first time it has been seen in the south during its tour of the country. The events have been set up so that families can talk to the veterans and get a real-life account of the Falklands War.

A view of silhouettes which are part of the Standing With Giants art installation at the Royal Armouries Fort Nelson in Portsmouth. The outdoor installation features life-size silhouettes of the 258 military personnel and civilians who lost their lives in the Falklands Conflict. Picture date: Thursday April 20, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story ARTS Falklands. Photo credit should read: Andrew Matthews/PA WireA view of silhouettes which are part of the Standing With Giants art installation at the Royal Armouries Fort Nelson in Portsmouth. The outdoor installation features life-size silhouettes of the 258 military personnel and civilians who lost their lives in the Falklands Conflict. Picture date: Thursday April 20, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story ARTS Falklands. Photo credit should read: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire
A view of silhouettes which are part of the Standing With Giants art installation at the Royal Armouries Fort Nelson in Portsmouth. The outdoor installation features life-size silhouettes of the 258 military personnel and civilians who lost their lives in the Falklands Conflict. Picture date: Thursday April 20, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story ARTS Falklands. Photo credit should read: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire
Most Popular

SEE ALSO: Falklands War veterans emotional after seeing art installation at Fort Nelson

A free trail of ‘Letters Home’ written and designed by children of military families is on site for children to enjoy during the Half Term holiday and will run until 9 July.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Events manager, Elizabeth Puddick, said: ‘These two Meet the Veterans events are a great way of bringing history to life and we would love the local community to come and chat to the veterans, with the backdrop of our Standing with Giants installation.

‘The tribute will be with us during the May half term so do bring your family to remember those lost in the Falklands conflict. Do book in advance as we have limited capacity on site.'

For more information, click the link.

Related topics:VictorianVeterans