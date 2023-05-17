Fort Nelson hosting 'Meet the Veterans' events where people can speak to those who fought in the Falklands War
Veterans who served in the Falklands War will be at Fort Nelson for two special events to talk to visitors about the conflict.
Local veterans who served on ships in the 1982 conflict will be at the Victorian fort on Sunday, May 28 and Sunday, June 25 between 10.30am and 12.30pm for the special ‘Meet the Veterans’ events.
Life-size silhouetted figures, representing the 258 military and civilian lives lost during the Falklands conflict, are currently on show at Fort Nelson. The Standing with Giants art installation will be at the site until July 9 - and people can see it for free.
Standing with Giants was created to mark the 40th anniversary of the conflict last year and this is the first time it has been seen in the south during its tour of the country. The events have been set up so that families can talk to the veterans and get a real-life account of the Falklands War.
A free trail of ‘Letters Home’ written and designed by children of military families is on site for children to enjoy during the Half Term holiday and will run until 9 July.
Events manager, Elizabeth Puddick, said: ‘These two Meet the Veterans events are a great way of bringing history to life and we would love the local community to come and chat to the veterans, with the backdrop of our Standing with Giants installation.
‘The tribute will be with us during the May half term so do bring your family to remember those lost in the Falklands conflict. Do book in advance as we have limited capacity on site.'