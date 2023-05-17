Local veterans who served on ships in the 1982 conflict will be at the Victorian fort on Sunday, May 28 and Sunday, June 25 between 10.30am and 12.30pm for the special ‘Meet the Veterans’ events.

Life-size silhouetted figures, representing the 258 military and civilian lives lost during the Falklands conflict, are currently on show at Fort Nelson. The Standing with Giants art installation will be at the site until July 9 - and people can see it for free.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Standing with Giants was created to mark the 40th anniversary of the conflict last year and this is the first time it has been seen in the south during its tour of the country. The events have been set up so that families can talk to the veterans and get a real-life account of the Falklands War.

A view of silhouettes which are part of the Standing With Giants art installation at the Royal Armouries Fort Nelson in Portsmouth. The outdoor installation features life-size silhouettes of the 258 military personnel and civilians who lost their lives in the Falklands Conflict. Picture date: Thursday April 20, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story ARTS Falklands. Photo credit should read: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

SEE ALSO: Falklands War veterans emotional after seeing art installation at Fort Nelson

A free trail of ‘Letters Home’ written and designed by children of military families is on site for children to enjoy during the Half Term holiday and will run until 9 July.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Events manager, Elizabeth Puddick, said: ‘These two Meet the Veterans events are a great way of bringing history to life and we would love the local community to come and chat to the veterans, with the backdrop of our Standing with Giants installation.