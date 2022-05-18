Fresh fears raised over the size of the Royal Navy's fleet during food security debate

The concerns came from former navy boss Lord Alan West during a debate in the House of Lords over food security.

The Labour peer said: ‘My Lords, the insurance of shipping often depends on its protection. Does the minister believe that the fact we currently have 12 frigates and will soon have only nine does anything to help protect the global shipping that is so important for our country and many nations?’

Responding, Lord Richard Benyon said: ‘I am always amazed by and respectful of the noble lord’s ability to get naval matters into almost any question. He is right that this is a matter of global security and not just about what Britain does...There has been huge investment in the Royal Navy, which I am sure he is really pleased about, but we want to see that continue.’

