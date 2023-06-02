The Southwick Revival event in 2022. Pictured is (L-R) Colin Eaton, Kay Leigh, Frankie and Ian Ollett. Picture: Sam Stephenson.

The Southwick Revival ‘Spirit of D-Day’ event will see the streets of Southwick, Hampshire, lined with antique military vehicles, bunting and people dressed in World War Two era clothing. The two-day event will be held on Saturday, June 10 and Sunday, June 11. A weekend full of entertainment will kick off with a performance from The Portsmouth Military Wives Choir Concert is to open the event at St James Church on Friday 9 June.

The annual event will this year feature Second World War tanks on display, a fly-past by The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Spitfire and talks from writers who will read their works about D-Day. The small village, just North of Portsmouth, proudly celebrates its links to Operation Overlord each year by recreating the era with nostalgic pageantry.

Southwick Revival D-Day - June 9, 2019 Winston Churchill re-enactor Steve McTigue

Visitors are also invited to tour the D-Day Map Room at Southwick House – where war-time leaders planned the Normandy Landings – and see models of the temporary, portable, Mulberry Harbours developed to facilitate the rapid offloading of cargo onto beaches during the invasion.

Bruce Crompton, star of the History Channel’s ‘Combat Dealers’, former paratrooper and owner of the largest collection of 20th century military equipment in the UK, will deliver a talk on ‘Tanks that Won the War’ on Saturday 10 June.

Also set to entertain guests are 1940s school lessons, re-enactors, guided walking tours, best-dressed competition, steam bus rides, a vintage fair, field gun competition, war-time music, swing dancing, marching bands and more.

The event is organised by the volunteer group Southwick Revival in association with Southwick Park. All proceeds are divided between local projects and armed forces’ charity the SSAFA, which has worked for more than 130 years to help the Armed Forces, veterans and their families.

Advance booking for the event is highly recommended via southwickrevival.co.uk where a full event programme is available. General entry costs £8.00 for adults, £4.00 for under-16s, £25.00 for a family ticket and under-5s go free.