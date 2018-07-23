Happy birthday to engineers of the navy

NAVY personnel gathered to celebrate the birth of the Engineering Branch of the Royal Navy.

HMS Collingwood in Fareham hosted a birthday party along with other bases to celebrate the 181st birthday of the branch in the Year of Engineering 2018.

Although steam propulsion was introduced to the Royal Navy in 1812, the early ships were manned by civilian engineers employed on an ad hoc basis.

By 1837 with 27 steam vessels in the Fleet it was clear that more formal management arrangements for engineers were needed and on July 19 July 1837 an Order in Council was issued placing engineers onto a permanent footing.

Lieutenant Commander Tim Laurenson said: ‘HMS Collingwood is the main school for Royal Navy Weapons Engineers and this is just a simple little acknowledgment.’

Today is a celebration of the formation of the Engineering Branch within the Royal Navy.’