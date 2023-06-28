News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Investigation launched to look into 999 calls failure by BT
Just Stop Oil protesters invade Lord’s Test match for The Ashes
Police identify human remains as those of missing actor Julian Sands
Nicola Bulley’s death was an accident, coroner rules at inquest
Lewis Capaldi quits touring ‘for foreseeable future’

Havant MP Alan Mak meets Hayling Island’s Army cadets to mark Armed Forces Day

Alan Mak met Army cadets from 3 Platoon Barossa Company based on Hayling Island to mark this year’s Armed Forces Day.
By Simon Carter
Published 28th Jun 2023, 10:05 BST- 1 min read
Alan Mak MP with Hayling Island Army cadets and officers from 3 Platoon Barossa Company based on Hayling IslandAlan Mak MP with Hayling Island Army cadets and officers from 3 Platoon Barossa Company based on Hayling Island
Alan Mak MP with Hayling Island Army cadets and officers from 3 Platoon Barossa Company based on Hayling Island

The Havant MP met the Platoon’s Commanding Officer Major Nigel Foster and local Army cadets at their base in Eastoke.

He joined the cadets for lessons in radiotelephony and the importance of using key phrases and callsigns for communications.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cadet Cashford and Cadet Watkins, both Hayling Islanders, were also presented with Union Flags during the visit, where Mr Mak talked about their experiences and future plans after completing their GCSEs.

Cadet Cashford is intending to go to the Army Foundation College in Harrogate following his time at Hayling College, while Cadet Watkins will be completing a Uniformed Services course. Both are intending to start promising careers in the Armed Forces post-18.

Most Popular

Mr Mak said: ‘I was delighted to meet Hayling Island’s Army cadets for Armed Forces Day. They are the future of our Armed Forces and I’m delighted young Hayling Islanders are receiving the first class training that sets up them for successful careers in our Armed Forces.

‘Armed Forces Day is about showing our support for the men and women who make up our Armed Forces community – including the thousands of soldiers, sailors, marines and airmen and women who are currently deployed around the world.’

Related topics:Alan MakHavantHayling Island