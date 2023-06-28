Havant MP Alan Mak meets Hayling Island’s Army cadets to mark Armed Forces Day

Alan Mak MP with Hayling Island Army cadets and officers from 3 Platoon Barossa Company based on Hayling Island

The Havant MP met the Platoon’s Commanding Officer Major Nigel Foster and local Army cadets at their base in Eastoke.

He joined the cadets for lessons in radiotelephony and the importance of using key phrases and callsigns for communications.

Cadet Cashford and Cadet Watkins, both Hayling Islanders, were also presented with Union Flags during the visit, where Mr Mak talked about their experiences and future plans after completing their GCSEs.

Cadet Cashford is intending to go to the Army Foundation College in Harrogate following his time at Hayling College, while Cadet Watkins will be completing a Uniformed Services course. Both are intending to start promising careers in the Armed Forces post-18.

Mr Mak said: ‘I was delighted to meet Hayling Island’s Army cadets for Armed Forces Day. They are the future of our Armed Forces and I’m delighted young Hayling Islanders are receiving the first class training that sets up them for successful careers in our Armed Forces.