Here is when HMS Duncan will be returning to Portsmouth tomorrow

Scores of sailors will be putting their feet back on dry land tomorrow, as HMS Duncan returns home.

The Type 45 destroyer will be coming back to her home port of Portsmouth after her most recent deployment.

The destroyer has been on a maritime security deployment, forming part of a taskforce that operated in the Gulf amid tensions with Iran.

At one stage during the deployment, it was reported that an unmanned attack vessel packed with explosives was sighted close to her route.

After being relieved by HMS Defender, the 190-strong crew went over to Gibraltar, protecting the busy waters of the Mediterranean.

Tomorrow, HMS Duncan will return to Portsmouth Naval Base, arriving back in the city at around midday.

