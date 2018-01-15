Heroics of Portsmouth’s brave soldiers are remembered at tribute event

SHOPPERS and film fanatics were treated to a display of military vehicles, stalls and re-enactors.

To celebrate the release of Darkest Hour, a film based on Winston Churchill’s famous ‘finest hour’ speech made in June 1940, Pompey Pals and the Port Solent management team joined forces to put together a historical showcase.

From left, Mike Hill and Chris Pennycook of the Pompey Pals Project Picture: Duncan Shepherd (180082-006)

Vehicles and artillery lined the front of the Odeon cinema for guests to admire, including a 105mm Howitzer gun and a 60-year-old Willys jeep.

Members of Pompey Pals set up a stall filled with paintings of men from Portsmouth who served in the war.

Member Mike Hill said: ‘I have been part of Pompey Pals for three years and some of the stories of these brave men are unbelievable.

‘We go into schools and say “Despite what you may think these men weren’t James Bond or superheroes, they may have gone to the pub with your grandad!” and that gets them interested straight away.

Deputy Lord Mayor of Portsmouth Lee Mason with event organiser Jo Hooper, who is holding a portrait of her great-great-uncle James Ockendon of Portsmouth who was awarded the Victoria Cross for actions while serving in the Royal Dublin Fusiliers in the First World War Picture: Duncan Shepherd (180082-014)

‘We’re honoured to keep Portsmouth’s history alive.’

As well as the impressive display, re-enactors were on hand, dressed in traditional military garb and ready to answer questions from families and passersby.

Re-enactor Roger Glancefield said: ‘History classes don’t focus on the Second World War as much these days so we like to surprise people with some of the gallant stories they may not know.’

One of the organisers, Jo Hooper, said: ‘It was a fabulous day and Pompey Pals have always celebrated my great-great-uncle getting a Victoria Cross in the war and so it was great to be able to support this fantastic heritage charity.’