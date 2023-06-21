Sultan’s 18-person Crew put on a fast and furious display which included dismantling, reassembling and firing a Field Gun in front of the personnel from across the Establishment in front of roaring crowds who enjoyed a display of grit, determination and camaraderie recently as they went all out in the Burgess Trophy. The Burgess Trophy provides the Crew with an opportunity to complete timed runs in front of a crowd before they head to HMS Collingwood for the hotly contested Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity Brickwoods Trophy Field Gun Competition on Saturday, July 1.

HMS Sultan Field Gun Officer, Royal New Zealand Navy (RNZN) Lt Cdr Maddy Win said “I’m number 15 which is the speeding bullet who runs the shells from the limber, which is the box to the firer who puts them into the gun and fires them off.

The strength and determination of the Royal Navy was on display at HMS Collingwood Crown copyright: Keith Woodland

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘It’s my first season coming into Field Gun and it’s all very new to me as not something we do back in New Zealand. It’s been pretty tiring, but it’s very rewarding on days like today when you see it all come together in front of a crowd.

‘We’re doing really well to be where we are at the moment with around two weeks still to go until the main Field Gun. If we carry on in the same manner then I’m optimistic we will have a very positive result on the day.’

Collingwood’s Field Gun Crews also completed a demonstration run in front of personnel from across the Base and invited sponsors and guests this week in the build up to the Field Gun competition .

The crews began training for the Field Gun competition in April and are excited about the challenge ahead. Lieutenant Dan Hill RN, Field Gun Officer, said: ‘Training is progressing well and HMS Collingwood has real potential to win the event this year for the 6th time. We’ve had and continue to face our challenges with personnel availability and minor injuries, but this is true of any crew. What is refreshing to see, is the amount of first time runners we have managed to recruit. The crew is made up from all ranks and rates across the base with a collective desire to give it their all.’

HMS Sultan Field Gun Public Run and Group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lieutenant Mark ‘Polly’ Pollard RN, Number One Trainer, said “This year I am more excited than pervious years. This team, inclusive of A and B crews has incredible potential and I truly believe HMS Collingwood will be competing closely for the ‘Brickwoods Trophy’.

The Royal Navy Royal Marines Charity Field Gun Competition, which is open to the general public, takes place at the HMS Collingwood Open Day on Saturday, July 1.

ALSO READ: HMS Collingwood remembers the lives of those lost in second world war bombing

The gates will open at 9.30am there will be free parking, free buses from the local area and free fun fair. Tickets cost £20 for a family (two adults an up to 3 children) Adults pay £9; children aged five to 15 pay £5 and it’s £5 for concessions with all attractions then free.

HMS Sultan Field Gun Public Run and Group.

For more information on the HMS Collingwood Open Day and to get tickets visit the website ‘HMS Collingwood Open Day’

The strength and determination of the Royal Navy was on display at HMS Collingwood Crown copyright: Keith Woodland

HMS Sultan Field Gun Public Run and Group.

HMS Sultan Field Gun Public Run and Group.