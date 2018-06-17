HMS Dragon returns to Portsmouth after war games

Have your say

HMS Dragon has returned to Portsmouth after two weeks of French war games.

The destroyer spent time across the English Channel as part of the Royal Navy’s input to the large-scale task group Catamaran.

The exercise has traditionally been a French-only affair, but this year the Marine Nationale threw the invitation open to the UK with the two nations on the cusp of creating an Anglo-French naval task group.

More than 3,000 personnel from both sides were involved, as well as 11 warships and 11 helicopters.

Cdr Michael Carter Quinn, Dragon’s commanding officer, said: ‘Catamaran has been an excellent experience.

‘It’s demonstrated the enduring ability of Royal Navy and Marine Nationale escorts to integrate quickly and operate effectively together.

‘Working with the French Navy has been of mutual benefit allowing us to refine and improve our ability to operate within a wider task group in support of amphibious operations.’