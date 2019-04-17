HMS Dragon sailors help to raise almost £5,000 for military support charity at Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham.

‘DRAGONS’ from a Royal Navy destroyer have been praised for raising thousands of pounds for a military charity while overseas.

Sailors from HMS Dragon managed to drum-up £4,939 during their seven-month stint at sea.

The money, raised while the crew were busy seizing a record-breaking £200m worth of drugs in the Middle East, will go to Fisher House. the official charity of Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham.

Taking to Twitter, the hospital said: ‘Huge thanks go to the incredible HMS Dragon team for raising such a wonderful amount of money for Fisher House, our home away from home for military patients and their families.’