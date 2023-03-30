The Devon-based survey vessel was given a heart-warming send off at Portsmouth Naval Base. Crew members past and present gathered alongside other guests to celebrate the vessel’s 20 years of service.

Commanding Officer Commander Malcolm McCallum has been in the role since 2021 and served for seven years on HMS Enterprise at multiple ranks. He said: ‘It’s a very poignant day for myself. We did a good show and it’s not just for the sailors serving on board today, but all those who have served over the past 20 years.’

On Thursday, March 30, 2023 HMS Enterprise decommissioning ceremony took place at Portsmouth Naval Base. Pictured is: Petty Officer Adam Coleman-Smith. Picture: Sarah Standing (300323-1833)

The Band of His Majesty’s Royal Marines started performing as sailors marched in formation. Lady Sally Forbes, ship sponsor, greeted military personnel, and Reverend Father Victor Dakwan, Royal Navy chaplain of HMS Enterprise, led the hymns and granted HMS Enterprise its final blessing.

Despite the sombre tone from Admiral Sir Ian Forbes KCB CBE and Lady Forbes during their speeches, the overwhelming message was of celebration, not loss.

Addressing the current crew, CO McCallum said they battled through the challenges of the past two years and demonstrated ‘the finest attributes of Royal Navy sailors’. The vessel’s flag was ceremonially lowered and handed to Lady Forbes.

After the proceedings, CO McCallum said it was befitting the tribute was held in Portsmouth. ‘It’s the home of the Royal Navy,’ he told The News, ‘Portsmouth has really laid on the red carpet for us.

Pictured is: (middle and right) Admiral Sir Ian Forbes Royal Navy KCB CBE and Lady Sally Forbes, HMS Enterprise ship's sponsor. Picture: Sarah Standing (300323-6342)

‘We entered the harbour for the first time on Monday, with a great escort from King’s Harbour Master, and I’m especially pleased by all this.’ Petty Officer Ben Wansborough, who served onboard for nine years, said: ‘It is quite an emotional time. We’re proud of what we have all achieved, but as was alluded to in the ceremony, we are here to celebrate it, not to mourn it.’

HMS Enterprise embarked on hydrographic and oceanographic surveying missions globally, including in the Arctic, Japan, the Pacific Rim, and as far south as the Falkland Islands – travelling over 500,000 miles. Crews were involved in a mission which rescued roughly 100 migrants off the coast of Italy in 2016 and was deployed to assess the damage of the port in Beirut, Lebanon following a devastating gas explosion in 2020 – killing 200 people and injuring thousands more.

‘First and foremost as Royal Navy sailors, we are mariners,’ CO McCallum said. ‘Safety of life at sea is paramount.

‘It shows the Royal Navy isn’t just a fighting force but a force for good. We do many things around the world and it shows in our history that we have done that.’

On Thursday, March 30, 2023 HMS Enterprise decommissioning ceremony took place at Portsmouth Naval Base. Pictured is: PO Ben Wansborough. Picture: Sarah Standing (300323-1835)

PO Wansborough added: ‘We’ve proven we’re not just a hydrographic vessel. We are quite possibly the most versatile units that the navy has experienced in recent years, and we can help and assist where possible.’

Despite the ship’s decommissioning, the future is considered bright for Royal Navy surveyors. Petty Officer Adam Coleman-Smith said: ‘It’s quite an exciting time.

‘We’re using a lot more autonomous underwater vehicles (ROVs). You still have the man in the sea controlling everything, but we are 21st century and keeping pace with technology.’

On Thursday, March 30, 2023 HMS Enterprise decommissioning ceremony took place at Portsmouth Naval Base. Pictured is: Commanding Officer Commander Malcolm McCallum Royal Navy. Picture: Sarah Standing (300323-1840)

CO McCallum added surveyors will operate around the world with ‘better kit, technology and more effect’.