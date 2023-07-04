News you can trust since 1877
HMS Kent: Here's why the Type 23 frigate left Portsmouth Naval Base yesterday morning

A Royal Navy warship embarked from Portsmouth yesterday morning.
By Freddie Webb
Published 4th Jul 2023, 10:30 BST- 1 min read

According to the King’s Harbour Master shipping movements, HMS Kent left the naval base at 9.45am yesterday morning. The Type 23 Frigate returned home after previously being away for the past two months.

She was previously part of a task group of more than 20 ships and 35 aircraft from 13 Nato allies and partners. This was a part of Exercise Formidable Shield, where the force was put through a series of live-fire events against subsonic, supersonic and ballistic targets.

NOW READ: HMS Kent returns home to Portsmouth

HMS Kent returns to alongside Portsmouth after spending two months away (June 12). Picture: Jake Corben - JC Maritime Photos.HMS Kent returns to alongside Portsmouth after spending two months away (June 12). Picture: Jake Corben - JC Maritime Photos.
HMS Kent returns to alongside Portsmouth after spending two months away (June 12). Picture: Jake Corben - JC Maritime Photos.
The frigate also visited Gothenburg, Sweden – with her sensors later being tested at the Nato ranges near Stavanger, Norway, while on deployment. HMS Kent’s most recent departure from the Naval Base is the first action she has taken since returning home.

A Royal Navy spokeswoman confirmed the frigate is undergoing routine tests. She said: ‘HMS Kent is undertaking planned maintenance and engineering work.’

