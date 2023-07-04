According to the King’s Harbour Master shipping movements, HMS Kent left the naval base at 9.45am yesterday morning. The Type 23 Frigate returned home after previously being away for the past two months.

She was previously part of a task group of more than 20 ships and 35 aircraft from 13 Nato allies and partners. This was a part of Exercise Formidable Shield, where the force was put through a series of live-fire events against subsonic, supersonic and ballistic targets.

NOW READ: HMS Kent returns home to Portsmouth

HMS Kent returns to alongside Portsmouth after spending two months away (June 12). Picture: Jake Corben - JC Maritime Photos.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The frigate also visited Gothenburg, Sweden – with her sensors later being tested at the Nato ranges near Stavanger, Norway, while on deployment. HMS Kent’s most recent departure from the Naval Base is the first action she has taken since returning home.