HMS Mersey in rescue mission as mariner swept overboard in storm

HMS Mersey, an offshore patrol ship based in Portsmouth, was this morning scrambled to help rescue a mariner who fell overboard during the stormy weather.

The ship received a MAYDAY call, whilst at anchor, in the early hours of this morning with reports of a person lost overboard amidst severe gale conditions.

The incident took place some 30 miles offshore with HMS Mersey immediately deployed to the scene.

Merchant and sailing vessels in the vicinity had also been alerted to the situation and were in attendance when the naval ship arrived.

Once in attendance, the casualty was quickly located and plucked from the treacherous stormy seas.

A statement from HMS Mersey said: ‘The professionalism and dedication of all those involved was humbling, as was the incredible power of the sea. This is a reminder of the daily dangers faced by mariners. Wherever you are this weekend, please spare a thought and prayer for those working at sea.’