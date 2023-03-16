HMS Montrose is due to arrive in Portsmouth ahead of decommissioning
HMS Montrose is due to arrive back in Portsmouth for the final time tomorrow ahead of her decommissioning.
The Type 23 frigate is due to arrive in her home port at 8.30am tomorrow morning (March 17) before her decommissioning next month was part of the MoD’s Integrated Review. The frigate has spent the bulk of her time deployed in the Arabian Gulf region, with more than three-and-a-half years conducting patrols to safeguard merchant shipping, tackling criminal and terrorist activity, including arms and drugs smuggling, and working with allies as part of the international security effort.
Earlier this week she returned to her affiliated hometown of Montrose in Scotland for the final time with thousands of visitors flocking to the ship where they were shown around its interior.
She was launched on July 31 1992 and commissioned into service in June 1994. On January 5 2022 the frigate passed the 1,000-day milestone of days at sea.