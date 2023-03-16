News you can trust since 1877
HMS Montrose is due to arrive in Portsmouth ahead of decommissioning

HMS Montrose is due to arrive back in Portsmouth for the final time tomorrow ahead of her decommissioning.

By Kelly Brown
Published 16th Mar 2023, 15:20 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 15:20 GMT

The Type 23 frigate is due to arrive in her home port at 8.30am tomorrow morning (March 17) before her decommissioning next month was part of the MoD’s Integrated Review. The frigate has spent the bulk of her time deployed in the Arabian Gulf region, with more than three-and-a-half years conducting patrols to safeguard merchant shipping, tackling criminal and terrorist activity, including arms and drugs smuggling, and working with allies as part of the international security effort.

Ships Company of HMS Montrose
Earlier this week she returned to her affiliated hometown of Montrose in Scotland for the final time with thousands of visitors flocking to the ship where they were shown around its interior.

She was launched on July 31 1992 and commissioned into service in June 1994. On January 5 2022 the frigate passed the 1,000-day milestone of days at sea.

HMS Montrose pictured on March 11 2023 prior to the ship's decommissioning
Ship's company demonstrating damage control to visitors in Montrose when it visited on March 11 prior to the ship's decommissioning.
Quartermaster and Boatswain's mate pictures during the ship's visit to its affiliated town of Montrose on March 11.
