The Type 23 frigate is due to arrive in her home port at 8.30am tomorrow morning (March 17) before her decommissioning next month was part of the MoD’s Integrated Review. The frigate has spent the bulk of her time deployed in the Arabian Gulf region, with more than three-and-a-half years conducting patrols to safeguard merchant shipping, tackling criminal and terrorist activity, including arms and drugs smuggling, and working with allies as part of the international security effort.