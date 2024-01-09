News you can trust since 1877
HMS Prince of Wales: 24 pictures of Royal Navy carrier's journey throughout 2023 including "beast mode" exercises

The Royal Navy’s largest warship had an eventful 2023 and subsequent deployment.
By Freddie Webb
Published 9th Jan 2024, 14:34 GMT
Updated 9th Jan 2024, 14:35 GMT

After months of repairs, HMS Prince of Wales made several trips to Portsmouth and carried out several exercises with the allies in America. Her crew undertook the “busiest” four week training period in the ship’s history, preparing themselves for future deployments this year.

Last year saw many firsts for the Royal Navy. This included trials with pilotless aircraft, including Mojave, and exercises with F-35B jet fighters. The fighters were fully loaded and engaged “beast mode” during tests.

She returned to Portsmouth in December, having been on deployment since September, and was welcomed home by hundreds of well-wishers. Here is a recap of her USA deployment and major events throughout the last year and beginning of 2024 – from the moment she left Rosyth in Scotland after months of repairs.

Be sure to click through all the pictures to see the full story.

The Royal Navy aircraft carrier had an memorable USA deployment and 2023.

1. HMS Prince of Wales

The Royal Navy aircraft carrier had an memorable USA deployment and 2023. Photo: Habibur Rahman

Aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales set sail from Rosyth Dockyard on July 21, 2023 in Rosyth, Scotland. The ship spent months in dry dock in Rosyth so significant repairs could be carried out on the starboard propeller shaft and rudder.

2. HMS Prince of Wales

Aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales set sail from Rosyth Dockyard on July 21, 2023 in Rosyth, Scotland. The ship spent months in dry dock in Rosyth so significant repairs could be carried out on the starboard propeller shaft and rudder. Photo: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Pictured: HMS Prince of Wales returned home to Portsmouth on August 4, after spending months in Scotland for repairs. She left Rosyth, with her crew gearing up for the Autumn deployment in the USA.

3. HMS Prince of Wales

Pictured: HMS Prince of Wales returned home to Portsmouth on August 4, after spending months in Scotland for repairs. She left Rosyth, with her crew gearing up for the Autumn deployment in the USA. Photo: LPhot Edward Jones/Royal Navy

Well-wishers and loved ones of crew members welcomed home HMS Prince of Wales - with families gathering on the Round Tower to see them.

4. HMS Prince of Wales

Well-wishers and loved ones of crew members welcomed home HMS Prince of Wales - with families gathering on the Round Tower to see them. Photo: LPhot Edward Jones/Royal Navy

