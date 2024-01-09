HMS Prince of Wales: 24 pictures of Royal Navy carrier's journey throughout 2023 including "beast mode" exercises
After months of repairs, HMS Prince of Wales made several trips to Portsmouth and carried out several exercises with the allies in America. Her crew undertook the “busiest” four week training period in the ship’s history, preparing themselves for future deployments this year.
Last year saw many firsts for the Royal Navy. This included trials with pilotless aircraft, including Mojave, and exercises with F-35B jet fighters. The fighters were fully loaded and engaged “beast mode” during tests.
She returned to Portsmouth in December, having been on deployment since September, and was welcomed home by hundreds of well-wishers. Here is a recap of her USA deployment and major events throughout the last year and beginning of 2024 – from the moment she left Rosyth in Scotland after months of repairs.
