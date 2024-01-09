The Royal Navy’s largest warship had an eventful 2023 and subsequent deployment.

After months of repairs, HMS Prince of Wales made several trips to Portsmouth and carried out several exercises with the allies in America. Her crew undertook the “busiest” four week training period in the ship’s history, preparing themselves for future deployments this year.

She returned to Portsmouth in December, having been on deployment since September, and was welcomed home by hundreds of well-wishers. Here is a recap of her USA deployment and major events throughout the last year and beginning of 2024 – from the moment she left Rosyth in Scotland after months of repairs.

HMS Prince of Wales The Royal Navy aircraft carrier had an memorable USA deployment and 2023.

HMS Prince of Wales Aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales set sail from Rosyth Dockyard on July 21, 2023 in Rosyth, Scotland. The ship spent months in dry dock in Rosyth so significant repairs could be carried out on the starboard propeller shaft and rudder.

HMS Prince of Wales Pictured: HMS Prince of Wales returned home to Portsmouth on August 4, after spending months in Scotland for repairs. She left Rosyth, with her crew gearing up for the Autumn deployment in the USA.