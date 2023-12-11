Hundreds of well-wishers lined the jetty to welcome home the crew of HMS Prince of Wales as she made her triumphant return home.

More than 2,000 families and friends waited for their loved ones at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard this morning. The 65,000 tonne aircraft carrier returned from a three-month deployment to the USA, visiting locations such as Virginia, Florida and Washington.

The £3 billion warship carried out flight trials with the US Marine Corps and F-35B stealth fighter jets. The carrier returned to Portsmouth Naval Base where about 2,600 people waited at the jetty, many waving flags and holding banners as they welcomed the crew home.

Commanding Officer Captain Richard Hewitt said: “It’s great to be back after a hugely-successful deployment. During the past three and a half months we have pushed the boundaries of naval aviation, worked hand in hand with our US partners and ensured the continued advancement of Queen Elizabeth class aviation.

“I am immensely proud of all on board who have been nothing short of brilliant. My particular thanks go to all those who have supported us from home.” Visitors travelled from as far as Scotland, Wales, and parts of the north of England to welcome home their loved ones.

Here are 34 pictures from HMS Prince of Wales’ return home.

1 . HMS Prince of Wales makes glorious return home Commanding Officer Captain Richard Hewitt OBE greets his wife Clara his children Oliver, 10, William, eight and Ben two. Photo: Habibur Rahman Photo Sales

2 . HMS Prince of Wales makes glorious return home Families at Portsmouth Naval Base as HMS Prince of Wales arrives into Portsmouth. Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: Habibur Rahman Photo Sales

3 . HMS Prince of Wales makes glorious return home More than 2,000 friends and family gathered to watch the warship sail past the jetty. Photo: Habibur Rahman Photo Sales