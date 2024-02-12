Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The £3.2bn warship departed from HMNB Portsmouth this afternoon, with well-wishers gathering in Old Portsmouth at The Round Tower to watch her leave. She was originally due to set sail on Sunday, but this was postponed.

HMS Prince of Wales leaving Portsmouth for a Nato Mission in the North Sea near Norway on February 12, 2024. Picture: Sam Stephenson.

A Ministry of Defence (MoD) spokesman confirmed the ship would set off, but did not give a reason for the delay. As previously reported in The News, he said: "The aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales is due to sail from Portsmouth soon, subject to suitable tide and weather conditions."

The 65,000 tonne aircraft carrier is leading the UK Carrier Strike Group on Exercise Steadfast Defender in the North Sea near Norway. It is Nato's largest exercise since the Cold War, involving more than 40 vessels and allies from different nations.