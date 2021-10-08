Aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales provided the setting for the launch of the Royal British Legion Industries’ ‘Tommy 10K’ campaign.

The initiative, now in its second year, aims to raise money for the armed forces community by encouraging people of all abilities to walk, run or wheel 10 kilometres.

Tommy 10K was born in the middle of the pandemic, raising an impressive £250,000 to support the charity’s work with veterans.

Related to but separate from the more familiar Royal British Legion, Royal British Legion Industries is focused on providing employment, accommodation and welfare facilities to veterans and people with disabilities through a variety of programmes, including their own accommodation village.

WO2 Duncan Thornhill, HMS Prince of Wales’ Warrant Officer Caterer, supported last year’s Tommy 10K and thought the ship would make the perfect backdrop for the 2021 launch event. He’s signed up more than 40 members of the crew to join the action.