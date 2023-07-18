HMS Prince of Wales has been at the Rosyth dockyard in Fife, Scotland, since October last year after breaking down off the coast of the Isle of Wight. She is now finally set to depart this week.

As reported in the UK Defence Journal, several measures have been put in place to ensure HMS Prince of Wales’ safe departure. The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) have placed restrictions on the airspace above the Firth of Forth – in collaboration with Police Scotland and the Department for Transport.

These measures block unmanned aircraft such as drones from flying below 1000 FT AMSL within certain areas. The restrictions will be in place on July 19 and July 24 while the warship exists the dockyard and the Firth of Forth.

The 65,000 tonne aircraft carrier was departing from Portsmouth in August 2022 when she ground to a halt. The £3.2bn warship suffered a malfunction to its starboard propeller, with the Royal Navy confirming the coupling holding it in place had broken.

She was due to take part in exercises with the US Navy, the Royal Canadian Navy and United States Marine Corps in the Americas, but was instead diverted to Rosyth. Vice Admiral Paul Marshall confirmed in a defence select committee meeting in February 2023 that faults were also found on the vessel’s portside shaft.

HMS Prince of Wales in Rosyth, Fife, Scotland. Picture: LISA FERGUSON

A full investigation into the cause of the mechanical problems is being carried out. The aircraft carrier’s repair costs have risen to £25m, with uncertainty over if the taxpayer will end up paying the bill mounting.