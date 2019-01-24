HMS Prince of Wales: Royal Navy carrier’s crew challenged to raise £100,000 for charity before leaving Rosyth

The commanding officer of the HMS Prince of Wales has challenged his crew to raise £100,000 for charity in the next year.

The Royal Navy’s second aircraft carrier is currently under construction in Scotland but will join HMS Queen Elizabeth in being based in Portsmouth in coming years.

Captain Stephen Moorhouse has tasked his crew to raise the six figure sum for different charitable causes by the time the ship leaves Rosyth for sea trials – which is hoped to be the end of 2019.

With sailors on HMS Prince of Wales already raising money for Royal British Legion, Macmillan Cancer Support, CHAS and Royal Navy & Royal Marines Charity.

Capt Moorhouse is joining in the fundraising effort, having taken part in an abseil from the UK’s largest crane along with 30 of the ship’s company.

In a tweet, the official HMS Prince of Wales account wrote: ‘Our Commanding Officer, Stephen Moorhouse has set us the challenge of raising £100k for charitable causes before we sail from Rosyth next year.

‘This week he joined 30 of our Ship's Company in conducting a sponsored 90 metre abseil from the UK's largest crane.’

HMS Prince of Wales is set to sail from Rosyth by the end of 2019 to begin sea trials ‘all being well’.