HMS Prince of Wales supported by tugboats as it moves between jetties

THE ROYAL Navy’s new aircraft carrier was supported by tugboats as it manoeuvred in the naval base in Portsmouth this morning.

Three tugboats, including a high specification fire fighting tug, were involved in supporting the 65,000 tonne ship move between jetties in the dockyard.

Tugboats assisting HMS Prince of Wales in Portsmouth naval base dock. Picture: Richard Jenkins.

There was increased activity around the aircraft carrier at 10.30am.

A spokesman for the Royal Navy said: ‘We’ve got two jetties for the aircraft carriers – they’ll be moving between them at various times.

‘Moving ships between jetties is fairly routine business in naval bases, it’s just a lot more noticeable when it involves ships of this size.’

More than £30m has been spent modernising Portsmouth naval base’s Victory Jetty, including the installation of two 95 tonne ‘bumpers’ to allow both carriers to birth at once.

The use of the firefighting tug, the Lomax, was ‘purely a case of tug availability for this job at that time’.

He added: ‘There is no special task for it.’

History was made as HMS Prince of Wales arrived in Portsmouth on Saturday, two weeks ahead of schedule.

Speaking to The News, Captain Darren Houston said: ‘There’s always that rivalry between the two sisters.

‘With the younger sister you always want to be able to say that you’re slightly faster, slightly longer and slightly heavier – and that’s what we are.’

It’s expected the warship will be commissioned into the navy on December 10, Capt Houston said, in a ceremony due to be attended by the Duchess of Cornwall.

HMS Queen Elizabeth, currently undertaking sea trials off the coast of the USA, is due back to Portsmouth before her sister ship’s commissioning ceremony.