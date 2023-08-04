Loud cheers and frantic waves greeted the £3bn warship as she sailed the past The Round Tower at 2.30pm this afternoon. She left the Firth of Forth in Scotland on July 25 and was back at sea once again after breaking down off the coast of the Isle of Wight in August 2022.

HMS Prince of Wales’ Commanding Officer, Captain Richard Hewitt, said: “We are returning HMS Prince of Wales to operations as the most advanced warship ever built for the Royal Navy.

“This year, we will be operating F-35s, V-22 Ospreys, drones and the RN Merlin helicopters – pushing the boundaries of naval aviation and UK Carrier Strike capability as we progress towards a global deployment in 2025.

Families watching on as HMS Prince of Wales sails past The Round Tower. Picture: LPhot Edward Jones/Royal Navy.

“Our sailors are paramount to ensuring our return to operations. They have approached the task of getting us back to sea with the remarkable ethos that I have come to expect from them. They are a credit to the ship and the Royal Navy.

"My sailors have worked hard to get us back to sea and ready to deploy this autumn. Now back in Portsmouth we will take some leave with families and friends and then we go.”

The 65,000 tonne aircraft carrier was going to be deployed on a USA diplomatic mission – working with the US Navy, the Royal Canadian Navy and the US Marine Corps – but a starboard propeller shaft misalignment fault stopped it.

HMS Prince of Wales will be deployed in the Autumn.

She was taken to the Babcock shipyard in Rosyth, Scotland, for repairs. Further mechanical problems were found on the portside shaft during that time.

These is still uncertainty as to whether the taxpayers, or BAE Systems, will pay the £25m bill. A Royal Navy spokesperson said 750-strong crew have undergone training and supported recruitment drives, and took part in civic events, while the repairs were made.

They added the ship’s engineering departments worked with Babcock’s civilian engineers to fix the propeller shafts. BAE Systems carried out previously-planned upgrade work.

After months of hard work, the carrier left the drydock on July 21 – being deemed fit and ready for operations.

Pictured: HMS Prince of Wales sailing into Portsmouth. Picture: LPhot Edward Jones/Royal Navy.

HMS Prince of Wales went through a series of trials to thoroughly test her upgrades and state-of-the-art systems. Her flight deck was reopened, with Chinook and Merlin helicopters appearing during a series of day and night flights.

Crews also worked with F-35B Lightning aircraft – the fifth-generation stealth jet the ship was designed around – and Typhoon fighters on air defence training. Replenishment at sea tasks were also undertaken alongside the Royal Fleet Auxiliary tanker RFA Tidesurge.

This was to test how the ship took on diesel and aviation fuel while sailing, integral to keeping a ship on the front-line for longer.

Crowds gathered in Old Portsmouth and along The Round Tower to see the magnificent vessel finally come home. It was an emotional moment for many waiting to greet their loved ones.

Jack Jukes and Laura Baker alongside the rest of the family. They were waiting at The Round Tower to see Abbey Bissell, who is deployed on HMS Prince of Wales

Jack Jukes, AB, waited to see his cousin Abbey Bissell, 20. He will be joining her on HMS Prince of Wales soon on his first deployment in September.

"I enjoyed basic training the best out of all of it, it’s great to be in the navy,” he told The News. “It’s a bit daunting being deployed on HMS Prince of Wales though. I’ve heard it’s like a maze.

"I'm not sure what to expect when I’m deployed, but I’m excited.” Abbey’s sister Laura Baker drove for over three hours with her dad and children from Dudley, West Midlands, to see her.

She said: “We’ve made posters and we’re so excited to see her. When she sailed from Rosyth, she facetimed me as it was her first deployment. We were crying to each other over the phone.

"We’ve really missed her, but we’re excited that she’s been working extremely hard and has the experience of going out at sea and living the life of the Royal Navy.

Steven and Andrea Warne alongside Sarah and Kieron Wilcock waiting for their loved ones aboard HMS Prince of Wales.

"I’ve seen all the pictures and videos of what they do and it’s just like another world. I’m just so pleased she’s finally got to experience that, she’s always wanted to work at sea.”

Andrea Warne, who has played the cornet in the Royal Navy Volunteer Band for ten years, was excited to see her son Connor again, adding that watching HMS Prince of Wales sailing was a “spectacle”. She said: “We came to see him and bring him home to Cornwall.

"We’ll be celebrating his 21st birthday. It was his first deployment. He’s definitely enjoying it, maybe not the sea sickness though.” Sarah and Kieron Wilcock were eagerly anticipating seeing their 18-year-old daughter Kyrah.

“I’ve missed so much”, she said, “we usually gang up and pick on him (pointing at Kieron).

"She joined the ship four weeks ago and had some ups and downs as it was her first deployment. She got lost about four times, but she’s got into a rhythm now and she’s really enjoying it.“ The couple travelled all the way from East Yorkshire – 297 miles – for the occasion.

“This is the longest she’s been away from us, and being an only child, it can be hard, but as long as she loves it, we’re happy,” Sarah said.

Emma Turnbull drove from Durham to see her boyfriend Joseph Devine who has served in the carrier’s crew for some time. She said: “It’s good to see so many out and about, it’s quite supportive. This is the first time I’ve come to see the ship.

"It’s very strange to see the house that he floats in for months of the year. He’s got a Royal Navy background with his family and he loves it, so I guess I love it too.