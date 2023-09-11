News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

HMS Queen Elizabeth: 18 pictures of Royal Navy flagship preparing and leaving Portsmouth on deployment

Britain’s flagship HMS Queen Elizabeth is now on deployment after months of preparation.
By Freddie Webb
Published 11th Sep 2023, 16:56 BST

The huge aircraft carrier left Portsmouth on Friday and is bound for the North Sea. She is crewed by up to 900 sailors and is equipped with her F-35 Lightning II stealth fighters and Merlin and Wildcat helicopters.

HMS Queen Elizabeth will lead a mixed group of warships from various nations as they head to the Norwegian Sea.

First Sea Lord, Admiral Sir Ben Key, said: “It is great to see HMS Queen Elizabeth deploying once again to exercise and operate with our allies and partners, demonstrating our commitment to maintaining free and open use of the oceans for all.

NOW READ: HMS Queen Elizabeth leads Carrier Strike Group deployment

“With HMS Prince of Wales having deployed last week, both our aircraft carriers are at sea this autumn operating with F35-B Lightning, ensuring the Royal Navy and Royal Air Force remain ready to deliver the nation’s conventional strike capability.”

The 65,000-tonne carrier and her Strike Group will be joining Nato allies for their exercises in the North Atlantic. It is the second time HMS Queen Elizabeth had lead an international carrier strike group, having previously been deployed to the Indo-Pacific in 2021.

Here are 18 pictures showing some of the preparations from Royal Navy sailors and the aircraft carrier leaving Portsmouth.

Well-wishers watching HMS Queen Elizabeth leave Portsmouth ahead of her deployment in the Norwegian Sea.

1. HMS Queen Elizabeth Carrier Strike Group Deployment

Well-wishers watching HMS Queen Elizabeth leave Portsmouth ahead of her deployment in the Norwegian Sea. Photo: POPhot Dave Jenkins

Photo Sales
Pictured: Thousands of tins of baked beans being loaded onto the ship.

2. HMS Queen Elizabeth Carrier Strike Group Deployment

Pictured: Thousands of tins of baked beans being loaded onto the ship. Photo: LPhot Belinda Alker

Photo Sales
Sailors preparing HMS Queen Elizabeth ahead of the Autumn deployment.

3. HMS Queen Elizabeth Carrier Strike Group Deployment

Sailors preparing HMS Queen Elizabeth ahead of the Autumn deployment. Photo: LPhot Belinda Alker

Photo Sales
Fresh food being loaded onto HMS Queen Elizabeth.

4. HMS Queen Elizabeth Carrier Strike Group Deployment

Fresh food being loaded onto HMS Queen Elizabeth. Photo: LPhot Belinda Alker

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:HMS Queen ElizabethPortsmouthRoyal NavyCarrier Strike GroupBritainNorth Sea