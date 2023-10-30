HMS Queen Elizabeth: Aircraft carrier unexpectedly returns to Portsmouth amid speculation of needing repairs
and live on Freeview channel 276
The aircraft carrier arrived just before midnight last night (Sunday), leaving many surprised to find her in Portsmouth Dockyard this morning. She was not expected to be back in the city until mid November.
A number of aircraft - which normally join or leave the warship once she is out at sea - can be seen on her flight deck, with reports circulating on social media that she rushed home for urgent repairs to her lift.
HMS Queen Elizabeth was on her Autumn deployment as the UK Carrier Strike Group flagship after being deployed on September 8. The crew onboard the aircraft carrier have joined forces with their allies and the RAF to carry out ferocious strike missions – testing their capabilities to the limit.
A Royal Navy spokesman said: “HMS Queen Elizabeth has returned to port for a logistics stop and a short period of maintenance.”