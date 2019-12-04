Have your say

CELEBRATIONS will mark HMS Queen Elizabeth’s return to Portsmouth today.

The £3.1bn Royal Navy aircraft carrier left the city, her home port, for trials with British F-35 stealth jets in the USA on August 30.

Her arrival for Christmas will mark the first time she and her sister ship, HMS Prince of Wales, have both been in Portsmouth at the same time.

Naval top brass hailed the arrival of HMS Prince of Wales into Portsmouth on November 16 a ‘sublime’ and ‘profound’ moment for Britain.

Both ships were constructed in Rosyth, Scotland and are the biggest ever built for the Royal Navy. Together they form the Queen Elizabeth class.

Below, we’ve put together a handy guide for you ahead of HMS Queen Elizabeth’s sailing into the city today.

What time will HMS Queen Elizabeth arrive in Portsmouth?

The warship is due to sail into Portsmouth between 9.25am and 10.15am.

To see her close up, why not head to the Round Tower in Old Portsmouth – or claim a spot on the nearby Hotwalls.

If those are packed, you can watch the enormous ship from Bath Square, close to the Spice Island Inn and Still & West pubs.

I can’t be at her arrival. Can I still watch it?

Luckily for you The News will be live-streaming the ship’s arrival into Portsmouth.

To watch that, you’ll need to head over the our Facebook page at the time.

Where has HMS Queen Elizabeth been?

HMS Queen Elizabeth has been off the east coast of the USA to complete trials with Britain's new F35 jets.

The deployment was called Westlant 19 and built on the achievements of the ship’s company when she went to America last year.

Her latest trip to the States saw the first British F35 take-offs and landings from her flight deck.

How long are HMS Queen Elizabeth and HMS Prince of Wales in Portsmouth for?

We cannot be sure how long both ships will sit side-by-side at Portsmouth Naval Base.

What we do know, is that HMS Queen Elizabeth's first operational deployment is pencilled for 2021.

Both aircraft carriers will surely come and go before that point as they prepare for Royal Navy action.