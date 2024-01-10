An unidentified drone was shot down by armed forces after flying over HMS Queen Elizabeth while on deployment, reports say.

The Swedish military took down the aircraft while the Portsmouth-based aircraft carrier was operating near Scandinavia while on her Autumn deployment with the UK Carrier Strike Group. According to Forces News, the incident happened while the Royal Navy vessel was in Skandia Harbour, Gothenburg, in late October.

The UK and Sweden are both members of the Joint Expeditionary Forces (JEF), which carried out intensive training exercises across the North Atlantic.

HMS QUEEN ELIZABETH operating off the coast of Norway while on Nato deployment. Reports say an unidentified drone was shot down after flying over the vessel while operating in Sweden. Picture: AS1 Amber Mayall RAF/RN.

