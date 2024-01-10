HMS Queen Elizabeth: Drone shot down after flying over Royal Navy ship while on Nato deployment in Sweden
The Swedish military took down the aircraft while the Portsmouth-based aircraft carrier was operating near Scandinavia while on her Autumn deployment with the UK Carrier Strike Group. According to Forces News, the incident happened while the Royal Navy vessel was in Skandia Harbour, Gothenburg, in late October.
The UK and Sweden are both members of the Joint Expeditionary Forces (JEF), which carried out intensive training exercises across the North Atlantic.
Carl-Johan Edström, head of operations command in the Swedish armed forces, said the aerial device entered the protected airspace over the warship. The armed forces added that there was no indication of malicious intent or foreign involvement.
HMS Queen Elizabeth left Portsmouth at the beginning of September, with the crew carrying out operations involving F-35B fighter jets, submarines and other aircraft assets.