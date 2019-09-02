Have your say

Hundreds of people gathered along Southsea seafront on Friday as HMS Queen Elizabeth left Portsmouth for her jet trials in the US.

The Royal Navy carrier is heading out across the Atlantic where she will take part in operational tests involving the UK’s F-35B Lightning fighter jets for the first time.

HMS Queen Elizabeth departs from Portsmouth on 30/8/19. Picture: David Sharp.

Crowds gathered at Portsmouth Naval Base, in Old Portsmouth and on the beach as HMS Queen Elizabeth sailed by, with her crew standing to attention.

The £3.1 billion carrier took approximately half-an-hour for the ship to make its way out of the harbour towards the Isle of Wight.

READ MORE: The unusual reason why there are street signs onboard HMS Queen Elizabeth

Photographer David Sharp captured the ship’s departure on video, and has produced some fascinating time-lapse footage which he posted on Twitter.

Picture: Chris Moorhouse (300819-35)

To watch the video go to the top of the page and click on the video player.

The HMS Queen Elizabeth will conducting tests with seven British F-35B jets during the operation, which is called Westlant 19.

READ MORE: HMS Queen Elizabeth captain praises ‘unflinching’ work by BAE staff

The ship and its 800-strong company are due to return to Portsmouth before Christmas.