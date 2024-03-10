HMS Queen Elizabeth: Fire breaks out on beleaguered warship in Scotland

A fire broke out on board the beleaguered HMS Queen Elizabeth on Saturday evening.
By Steve Deeks
Published 10th Mar 2024, 09:53 GMT
HMS Queen Elizabeth leaving Portsmouth on March 5 as she heads to Rosyth in Scotland for repairs. Picture: The NewsHMS Queen Elizabeth leaving Portsmouth on March 5 as she heads to Rosyth in Scotland for repairs. Picture: The News
The fire was quickly brought under control with no one injured following the incident while docked at Glenmallan, at Loch Long in Scotland. Emergency services attended the scene as firefighters helped bring the fire under control.

The Ministry of Defence said: “The fire was quickly brought under control. No reported injuries and no ordnance was involved in the incident. Royal Navy is working with Scottish Fire &  Rescue to establish the cause of the fire.”

It comes just weeks after HMS Queen Elizabeth was due to set sail from Portsmouth to help lead the western military alliance's biggest exercise since the Cold War.

However, the ship ended up heading to Rosyth in Sscotland on Tuesday for repairs to her starboard propeller shaft coupling after a fault was found during last minute checks. As a result of the last minute find, HMS QE was replaced by HMS Prince of Wales.

