HMS Queen Elizabeth: Fire breaks out on beleaguered warship in Scotland

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

HMS Queen Elizabeth leaving Portsmouth on March 5 as she heads to Rosyth in Scotland for repairs. Picture: The News

The fire was quickly brought under control with no one injured following the incident while docked at Glenmallan, at Loch Long in Scotland. Emergency services attended the scene as firefighters helped bring the fire under control.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Ministry of Defence said: “The fire was quickly brought under control. No reported injuries and no ordnance was involved in the incident. Royal Navy is working with Scottish Fire & Rescue to establish the cause of the fire.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It comes just weeks after HMS Queen Elizabeth was due to set sail from Portsmouth to help lead the western military alliance's biggest exercise since the Cold War.