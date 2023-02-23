The Royal Navy's flagship, and first Queen Elizabeth-class aircraft carrier, is limbering up for a busy 2023 on operations with a series of exercises, aircrew training and operations in European waters this year. F-35 Lightning jets, Chinook and Merlin helicopters have all joined the Portsmouth-based carrier, which has resumed training after a few weeks’ maintenance in Portsmouth over the winter. To ready both her ship’s company and the RAF and Fleet Air Arm squadrons which will be operating from her vast flight deck, she sailed from her home port for Scotland to take ammunition on board.