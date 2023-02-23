News you can trust since 1877
HMS Queen Elizabeth is to return to Portsmouth - this is what time and when she will arrive

HMS Queen Elizabeth is due to return to Portsmouth tomorrow for scheduled maintenance following a visit to Scotland.

Updated 23rd Feb 2023, 4:26pm

According to the Royal Navy shipping movements, she will arrive in Portsmouth Harbour at 2.30pm on Friday, February 24.

The Royal Navy's flagship, and first Queen Elizabeth-class aircraft carrier, is limbering up for a busy 2023 on operations with a series of exercises, aircrew training and operations in European waters this year. F-35 Lightning jets, Chinook and Merlin helicopters have all joined the Portsmouth-based carrier, which has resumed training after a few weeks’ maintenance in Portsmouth over the winter. To ready both her ship’s company and the RAF and Fleet Air Arm squadrons which will be operating from her vast flight deck, she sailed from her home port for Scotland to take ammunition on board.

She used the journey up to the munitions jetty at Glen Mallan – rebuilt especially to accommodate the ship and her sister HMS Prince of Wales – to train with RAF Chinooks and Royal Navy Merlins.

HMS Queen Elizabeth Picture: Sarah Standing (040620-3867)
NOW READ: ‘HMS Prince of Wales - The Royal Navy ship hitting the headlines after it broke down at sea’

