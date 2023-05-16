4 . HMS Queen Elizabeth

HMNB PORTSMOUTH HOSTS MARITIME COMBAT POWER VISIT Pictured: Group photo of the course students on the flight deck of HMS Queen Elizabeth as HMNB Portsmouth hosted the annual Maritime Combat Power Visit in March 2023 this year demonstrating how Navies globally can use the maritime domain in crisis and conflict. The purpose of the day was to show the 300 Defence Academy students (Navy, Army, Air Force and Civil Servants from around the world) and help them understand and analyse the use of maritime capability across the full spectrum of conflict and its practical application at the operational level. Photo: LPhot Belinda Alker