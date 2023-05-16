News you can trust since 1877
HMS Queen Elizabeth: Onboard the Royal Navy's flagship - in pictures

HMS Queen Elizabeth has once again left her home port as her crew makes preparations for their next deployment.

By Kelly Brown
Published 16th May 2023, 16:46 BST
Updated 16th May 2023, 16:50 BST

The Royal Navy’s flagship has been a familiar sight since she returned to Portsmouth in February, and on Sunday (May 14) crowds again gathered to wave farewell to the aircraft carrier.

Here we look back at some of her previous adventures around the globe – and a bit closer to home:

HMS Queen Elizabeth arrives in New York ahead of hosting the Atlantic Future Forum in 2022.

1. HMS Queen Elizabeth

HMS Queen Elizabeth arrives in New York ahead of hosting the Atlantic Future Forum in 2022. Photo: MOD

F-35B Lightning Jets from RAF Marham conduct Carrier Qualification Flights from HMS Queen Elizabeth as part of Operation ACHILLEAN. Photographer: AS1 Natalie Adams

2. HMS Queen Elizabeth

F-35B Lightning Jets from RAF Marham conduct Carrier Qualification Flights from HMS Queen Elizabeth as part of Operation ACHILLEAN. Photographer: AS1 Natalie Adams Photo: AS1 Natalie Adams RAF

Pictured: Aircraft handlers secure an F35-B to the flight deck.

3. HMS Queen Elizabeth

Pictured: Aircraft handlers secure an F35-B to the flight deck. Photo: LPhot Belinda Alker

HMNB PORTSMOUTH HOSTS MARITIME COMBAT POWER VISIT Pictured: Group photo of the course students on the flight deck of HMS Queen Elizabeth as HMNB Portsmouth hosted the annual Maritime Combat Power Visit in March 2023 this year demonstrating how Navies globally can use the maritime domain in crisis and conflict. The purpose of the day was to show the 300 Defence Academy students (Navy, Army, Air Force and Civil Servants from around the world) and help them understand and analyse the use of maritime capability across the full spectrum of conflict and its practical application at the operational level.

4. HMS Queen Elizabeth

HMNB PORTSMOUTH HOSTS MARITIME COMBAT POWER VISIT Pictured: Group photo of the course students on the flight deck of HMS Queen Elizabeth as HMNB Portsmouth hosted the annual Maritime Combat Power Visit in March 2023 this year demonstrating how Navies globally can use the maritime domain in crisis and conflict. The purpose of the day was to show the 300 Defence Academy students (Navy, Army, Air Force and Civil Servants from around the world) and help them understand and analyse the use of maritime capability across the full spectrum of conflict and its practical application at the operational level. Photo: LPhot Belinda Alker

