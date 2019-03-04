HMS Queen Elizabeth: Royal Navy carrier hits out at ‘fake news' claims she has no aircraft 

HMS Queen Elizabeth has hit back at ‘fake news’ that she does not have any aircraft.

The Royal Navy’s £3.1bn aircraft carrier is currently back at home in Portsmouth following her deployment to the US for Westlant18 in the second half of last year.

HMS Queen Elizabeth is due to undergo further flight tests in 2019 and will officially enter service in 2021 with a compliment of F-35 jets from the UK and USA.

The carrier’s social media quashed claims that she had no aircraft over the weekend.

HMS Queen Elizabeth’s official account tweeted: ‘#SupercarrierSaturday

‘FAKE NEWS – We don’t have any aircraft.

HMS Queen Elizabeth

‘TRUE STORY – Many aircraft, many nationalities - one fully trained and motivated team; delivering. #WeAreQE’

This comes after the old rumours that her sister ship HMS Prince of Wales might be ‘mothballed' resurfaced, however the armed forces minister has since responded saying there are ‘no plans’ for this.

What is the plan for HMS Queen Elizabeth in 2019?

After spending time back at her home naval base in Portsmouth, she is due to sail up to the dry dockyard in Rosyth for her first set of major maintenance work.

The timeline for her departure from out city has not been confirmed but HMS Queen Elizabeth will spend six weeks in Scotland.

The Ministry of Defence also confirmed that the Queen Elizabeth-class carrier will return to the USA in 2019.

After HMS Queen Elizabeth teased Westlant19 on social media, The News contacted the MoD who confirmed that she will be returning to the USA this year for operational testing with F-35 jets, following on from the developmental tests conducted last year.

The defence secretary Gavin Williamson also announced plans for HMS Queen Elizabeth to be deployed to the Pacific, Middle East and Mediterranean on her first operational mission in 2021.

Have this proved controversial with Chancellor Philip Hammond's planned meeting with Chinese vice premier Hu Chunhua in Beijing being called off following the announcement.