News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time

HMS Queen Elizabeth: Royal Navy carrier returns to Portsmouth in early hours following Whitby exercises

HMS Queen Elizabeth has returned home to Portsmouth following her latest operation
By Freddie Webb
Published 21st Jul 2023, 11:48 BST- 1 min read

The UK flagship sailed back to Portsmouth Naval Base in the early hours. According to the King’s Harbour Master shipping movements, the aircraft carrier – weighing 65,000 tonnes – arrived at 1.40am this morning.

NOW READ: Warship continues intense training ahead of autumn deployment

She has previously been in Whitby, North Yorkshire, conducting intense training exercises ahead of a future deployment in the Autumn of this year. Sailors joined crews from RFA Tideforce to conduct replenishing at sea trials – putting crews through their paces.

HMS Queen Elizabeth alongside Portsmouth on the morning of June 22. Jake Corben - JC Maritime Photos. GVHMS Queen Elizabeth alongside Portsmouth on the morning of June 22. Jake Corben - JC Maritime Photos. GV
HMS Queen Elizabeth alongside Portsmouth on the morning of June 22. Jake Corben - JC Maritime Photos. GV
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Routine tasks like this at sea allow for operations to be sustained for longer and avoids the need to head into port to refuel. Replenishment exercises were conducted on both the portside and starboard side of the vessel.

Night time flying had been planned for helicopters between the two ships, but these were cancelled due to strong winds. HMS Queen Elizabeth left Portsmouth on July 10 for the training exercises.

Related topics:HMS Queen ElizabethPortsmouthRoyal NavyWhitbySailorsNorth Yorkshire