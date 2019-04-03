Have your say

HMS Queen Elizabeth has ‘safely’ arrived in Rosyth less than 48 hours after sailing from her home in Portsmouth.

The Royal Navy carrier left HMNB Portsmouth on Monday morning at around 10.30am to travel up north to the dry-dock in Scotland.

HMS Queen Elizabeth’s official account live tweeted her ‘commute’ as she sailed passed the Forth Bridges this morning.

They wrote: ‘Well that wasn't your typical morning commute! Three bridges, two Queen 's and a Prince @HMSPWLS Safely back to where it all began. #Rosyth #Scotland.’

READ MORE: Royal Navy’s Portsmouth minehunter fleet ‘won’t be cut’ due to new ‘robo-warships’, defence secretary Gavin Williamson vows

Why is HMS Queen Elizabeth sailing to Scotland?

HMS Queen Elizabeth left Portsmouth on Monday morning. Picture: Sarah Standing

After sailing out of Portsmouth on Monday, the Royal Navy aircraft carrier is returning to the dry-dock in Rosyth, the place she was assembled.

It is on the Firth of Forth in the East of Scotland, not far from Dunfermline.

She is heading back to the dry-dock, where she will effectively be taken out of the water, for routine maintenance work.

Defence minister Stuart Andrew said: ‘After a phenomenal year of trials off the east coast of the US, this dry-docking contract is an important step for HMS Queen Elizabeth as she gears up for operations.

‘The largest ship in our Royal Navy’s history, which was assembled in Rosyth, will now return for this multi-million-pound routine maintenance work as she gets set to represent Britain across the world for decades to come.’

READ MORE: Portsmouth MP demands Britain does more for its veteran community gripped by suicide epidemic

Russell Brown from Defence Equipment and Support added: ‘The teams at Defence Equipment and Support are committed to bringing the national flagships into operational service and this dry docking is a crucial step on that journey.

‘This significant national enterprise is built upon the excellent relationships across defence and the unparalleled skills within UK industry.’

What are HMS Queen Elizabeth’s plans for the rest of 2019?

The aircraft carrier last left Portsmouth in August for flight tests in the USA and returned in December 2018.

She will be returning to America later in the year for Westlant19, the Ministry of Defence has confirmed.

HMS Queen Elizabeth will be carrying out operational testing with F-35 jets on the deployment, following on from the developmental tests conducted last year.