The Royal Navy’s most powerful warship is due to return home to Portsmouth.

HMS Queen Elizabeth was previously deployed in the North and Norwegian Seas alongside her Nato allies. According to King’s Harbour Master shipping movements, the 65,000 tonne vessel is due in to port at 12.15am tomorrow morning.

HMS Queen Elizabeth operating in the North Sea. Picture: AS1 Amber Mayall RAF

Nato’s aim was to create a potent task group which would operate across the length and breadth of the Mediterranean and north to the Baltic Sea.