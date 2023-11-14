News you can trust since 1877
HMS Queen Elizabeth: Royal Navy flagship to return to Portsmouth soon after Scotland visit and Nato deployment

The Royal Navy’s most powerful warship is due to return home to Portsmouth.
By Freddie Webb
Published 14th Nov 2023, 13:47 GMT
Updated 14th Nov 2023, 13:47 GMT
HMS Queen Elizabeth was previously deployed in the North and Norwegian Seas alongside her Nato allies. According to King’s Harbour Master shipping movements, the 65,000 tonne vessel is due in to port at 12.15am tomorrow morning.

She was recently placed under Nato command for the first time and was leading the UK Carrier Strike Group which included HMS Kent, HMS Diamond, F-35 fighter jets, Wildcat and Merlin helicopters and other military assets.

HMS Queen Elizabeth operating in the North Sea. Picture: AS1 Amber Mayall RAFHMS Queen Elizabeth operating in the North Sea. Picture: AS1 Amber Mayall RAF
HMS Queen Elizabeth operating in the North Sea. Picture: AS1 Amber Mayall RAF
Nato’s aim was to create a potent task group which would operate across the length and breadth of the Mediterranean and north to the Baltic Sea.

As previously reported in The News, Commodore James Blackmore, Commander of the UK’s Carrier Strike Group, said it was “momentous for the UK and the alliance” that HMS Queen Elizabeth was involved in the operation. She was most recently seen in Scotland.

