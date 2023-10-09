News you can trust since 1877
HMS Royal Oak: Service of remembrance for sunken Royal Navy ship held at HMS Excellent

A service of remembrance for HMS Royal Oak has been held in Portsmouth to remember those who lost their lives on the ship which was sunk during World War II.
By Kelly Brown
Published 9th Oct 2023, 11:39 BST
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 11:40 BST

The service of remembrance was held by the HMS Royal Oak Association at St Barbara’s Church in HMS Excellent on Saturday, October 8 to remember those who lost their lives when was torpedoed by the German submarine U-47 on October 14 1939 while anchored in Scotland. Of Royal Oak's complement of 1,234 men and boys, 833 were killed that night or died later of their wounds - many of whom were from the Portsmouth area.

Recently planning permission was granted for an 8ft HMS Royal Oak obelisk at The Hard to which will act as a memorial.

Pictured - Church of St Barbara in HMS Excellent

1. HMS Royal Oak

Photo: Alex Shute

Pictured - Families at the service held at the Church of St Barabara

2. HMS Royal Oak

Photo: Alex Shute

Pictured - A wreath was laid by the Portsmouth Sea Cadets

3. HMS Royal Oak

Photo: Alex Shute

Pictured - Families arriving at the Church of St Barbara

4. HMS Royal Oak

Photo: Alex Shute

Related topics:PortsmouthRoyal NavyScotland