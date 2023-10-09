The service of remembrance was held by the HMS Royal Oak Association at St Barbara’s Church in HMS Excellent on Saturday, October 8 to remember those who lost their lives when was torpedoed by the German submarine U-47 on October 14 1939 while anchored in Scotland. Of Royal Oak's complement of 1,234 men and boys, 833 were killed that night or died later of their wounds - many of whom were from the Portsmouth area.