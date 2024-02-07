Watch more of our videos on Shots!

HMS Spey made her first visit to Sri Lanka this week, with personnel celebrating 75 years of relations between the two commonwealth nations. The patrol vessel usually operates around the Pacific Rim - Southeast Asia and Australasia - but was deployed to the Indian Ocean and spent three days alongside Colombo.

The Sri Lankan Navy pipe and drums band greeted sailors as they stepped ashore. Commanding Officer Commander Paul Caddy said: "It has been a privilege to visit Sri Lanka in the lead up to the 76th anniversary of their independence and to celebrate 75 years of relations between the UK and Sri Lanka." The Royal Navy said the visit was not just key to both the UK and Sri Lanka, but to global trade and stability.

A Sri Lankan naval band welcomes HMS Spey to Colombo . The Sri Lankan navy looks set to join a task force which protects the Red Sea.

Cdr Caddy, Commanding Officer of HMS Spey, presenting a Spey memento to a senior Sri Lankan officer. Picture: Royal Navy/MoD Crown Copyright

HMS Spey's crew hosted a demonstration evening and reception for the Sri Lankan delegates. British High Commissioner Andrew Patrick, Sri Lanka’s Defence Minister, Premitha Tennakoon, as Guest of Honour and Vice Admiral Priyantha Perera, the head of the Sri Lankan Navy, and business leaders all attended. Discussions were held between the two parties to increase their understanding of working together and analysing their military capabilities.

HMS Spey sails in company with Sri Lankan patrol ship SLNS Samudura off Colombo. The Sri Lankan navy is set to join the Combined Maritime Forces, which tackles security missions in the Red Sea and other areas. Picture: Royal Navy/MoD Crown Copyright.

Tugs guide HMS Spey into harbour in Colombo. Picture: Royal Navy/MoD Crown Copyright.

The Sri Lankan Navy is integrating in the Combined Maritime Forces – an international coalition of more than 40 nations that are dedicated to tackling smuggling, piracy, terrorist and criminal activity in the Indian Ocean/Gulf/Red Sea region. Incidents in the Red Sea have been continuing, with HMS Richmond taking the place of Portsmouth destroyer HMS Diamond in the region. Drone attacks by Iranian-backed Houthi rebels have not subsided.

HMS Spey's visit to Sri Lanka allowed the 56-strong ship's company to volunteer at ethical tourist sights which look after elephants and sea turtles. Tours of the vessel and equipment checks were then carried out for their Sri Lankan hosts. Combined training and exercises off the coast of Colombo were carried out with SLNS Samudura, a former US Coast Guard cutter which now performs general patrol duties for the Commonwealth navy. Her duties include fishing protection, security operations and anti-smuggling missions.