HMS Sultan donates £14,500 to 27 groups

ALMOST £15,000 has been donated to good causes across the Gosport borough by a naval base.

HMS Sultan in Gosport has donated £14,500, split between 27 recipients from the surrounding area, to charities and other good causes.

The money was raised through events that have been taking place at the base.

Donations were made to a wide array of organisations, from the mayor’s charity appeal to youth organisations and charities that support elderly residents in the town.

Solent Junior Devils Ice Hockey Club was one of those to receive some money from HMS Sultan, after being given £500.

Sponsorship co-ordinator Shane Draper said: ‘We are a self-funded club for children, with a lot of children from forces families.

‘The donation from Sultan is fantastic and means that we can afford some new kit and also get some cross-ice bumpers so we can have more than one game going at a time.

‘It’s wonderful to be given the donation.’

Veterans Outreach Support also received £250.

Volunteer manager Alison Gott said: ‘We run a drop-in once a month for veterans to come along and register for our services, which includes mental health and welfare support through our team of clinicians and signposting to delivery partners.

‘This donation will help towards reaching out into the Gosport and Fareham peninsula.’

Commanding officer Captain Peter Towell said: ‘It’s a real pleasure to be able to support so many of our service charities and local friends within the community.

‘Amazing things are being achieved by so many organisations, and while we are not able to support each and every one, we are delighted to be able to highlight just a few of the many worthy causes.

‘We are so grateful for the special relationship that we share with them and the people of Gosport.’