Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The first examples were printed at HMS Sultan in Military Road today. Minister of veterans affairs, Johnny Mercer, greeted staff and ex-service personnel who received the document for the first time.

The scheme hit snags after it was launched in 2019. So far, only 71,000 cards have been issued to those who left the armed forces after 2018. The government has now invested £3m into the scheme to distribute a targeted 50,000 cards a month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Mercer, Conservative MP for Plymouth Moor View, said the project will be accelerated, with cards being handed to the 2.2m veterans across the country. He told The News: “I know there have been complexities in getting this done in government, but I am delighted it has.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Veterans Minister, Johnny Mercer is visiting veterans HMS Sultan in Gosport on Wednesday 27th September 2023. Pictured: Johnny Mercer handing over an ID card to Helen Field at HMS Sultan, Gosport. Picture: Habibur Rahman

NOW READ: HMS Trent continues Africa mission

"It’s about ramping it up so we can get them into the hands of every veteran in the UK. I know it’s incredibly important to a lot of people. It gives them a sense of identity and assists with getting into veterans services.”

The former British Army Officer said veterans will get lots of benefits from the ID card such as making it easier to access healthcare, housing and support services. “The real challenge has been digitalisation and the verification behind it, but that’s now done,” Mr Mercer added.

“There’s lots of space for this to move into.” The politician is confident all associated targets will be met. He said the government scheme Op Courage – the first dedicated mental health pathway for veterans – has had 19,000 referrals this year and ex-service personnel will be getting all the support they need.

Pictured: Johnny Mercer at HMS Sultan, Gosport. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Over the last 10-12 months, the veterans support sector has transformed,” Mr Mercer said. “I went to the hospital in Portsmouth and looked at their veterans awareness set up, and it’s one of the best in the country.

"Veterans in Gosport and Portsmouth have never had more on offer, cognizant that there is more to do. We want this to be the best country in the world to be a veteran.”

David Atkinson, 67, of Gosport, was one of the first veterans to receive the new ID card. He served in the Royal Navy for 24 years, including on HMS Sheffield during the Falklands War – and now runs breakfast clubs for veterans across the town.

SEE ALSO: HMS Prince of Wales sailor who shot girlfriend spared jail

Pictured: Veterans, David Atkinson, Helen Field, David Cussell and David Atkinson with their new ID cards at HMS Sultan, Gosport. Picture: Habibur Rahman

“It is proof that you are a valid veteran, and should help people access whatever service they need,” the former Chief Petty officer said. “Veterans have a sense of belonging, but it would be great to pass it on to those who are homeless to bring them back into the fold.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’m happy to have it or not have it, but I’m proud to be one of the first recipients of it.” Alan Day, 67 – who served in the Royal Navy for 22 years and also on HMS Sheffield during the Falklands War – was part of a focus group which called for the ID cards to be rolled out two years ago.